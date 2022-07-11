Rachel Recchia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Night 1

Rachel Recchia is looking for love alongside her Bachelor Nation bestie Gabby Windey on season 19 of “The Bachelorette.”

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 19 OF “THE BACHELORETTE.”

Standing side-by-side, the women will be greeted by 32 men outside of the Bachelor Mansion during the premiere. According to ABC, the potential suitors arrive in “hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes.”

The 26-year-old became a fan favorite after her emotional breakup on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.” But, as the episode description promises, “Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one.”

So, who receives Recchia’s first impression rose? Does she kiss anyone? Here is what you need to know:

Recchia Likely Gives Tino Franco Her 1st Impression Rose

Recchia’s first impression rose recipient on “The Bachelorette” has not been confirmed, but according to the Bachelorwhatever Instagram account, it is likely Tino Franco. He is a 27-year-old General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California.

Bachelor Nation leads hand out their first rose of the season ahead of the rose ceremony to someone who made an early impact. The franchise’s female leads have a better track record, with most recipients making it to Hometown Dates and eight of them going on to win their seasons, according to Us Weekly.

Recchia’s final four men are other potential contenders. According to Reality Steve, the four contestants who make it that far are Franco, Aven Jones, 28, Tyler Norris, 25, and Zach Shallcross, 25.

The other season 19 contestants are:

Alec Garza, 27, Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas

Brandan Hall, 23, Bartender from Carlsbad, California

Chris Austin, 30, Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California

Colin Farrill, 36, Sales Director from Chicago, Illinois

Erich Schwer, 29, Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Ethan Kang, 27, Advertising Executive from New York, New York

Hayden Markowitz, 29, Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida

Jacob Rapini, 27, Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

James Clarke, 35, Meatball Enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

Jason Alabaster, 30, Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California

Joey Young, 24, Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

John Anderson, 26, English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

Johnny DePhillipo, 25, Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Jordan Helman, 25, Software Developer from Tampa, Florida

Jordan Vandergriff, 27, Drag Racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

Justin Budfuloski, 32, Physical Therapist from Solana Beach, California

Justin Young, 24, Other Twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

Kirk Bryant, 29, College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan Palmer, 26, Videographer from San Diego, California

Mario Vassall, 31, Personal Trainer from Naperville, Illinois

Matt Labagh, 25, Shipping Executive from San Diego, California

Michael Vaughan 32 Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California

Nate Mitchell, 33, Electrical Engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Quincey Williams, 25, Life Coach from Miami, Florida

Roby Sobieski, 33, Magician from Los Angeles, California

Ryan Mula, 36, Investment Director from Boston, Massachusetts

Spencer Swies, 27, Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois

Termayne Harper, 28, Crypto Guy from Naperville, Illinois

Recchia Kisses Franco

It remains unclear how many men Recchia locks lips with that first night, but there is at least one confirmation.

Bachelorwhatever shared a leaked photo from the season premiere. In the snapshot, the 26-year-old is clearly kissing Franco.

Another promo of the night shows the pilot getting close with Jordan Vandergriff during some one-on-one time. Will he also snag a kiss?

Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” premieres on July 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time.

