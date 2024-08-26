‘Bachelorette’ Spurs Romance Speculation During Evening With ‘Best Friend’

A star from “The Bachelorette” has some fans wondering if she’s dating a fellow franchise star. Rachel Recchia and Blake Moynes have been spending time together lately, and they have Bachelor Nation hoping for romance.

Rachel Recchia Attended an Event With Blake Moynes

Recchia and Moynes have been friends for a while, and fans have wondered previously if their friendship had turned romantic. That type of speculation has risen again with a round of fresh social media posts.

On August 19, Recchia joined Moynes for an event hosted by Nautica in support of Oceana. He posted highlights from the evening on his Instagram page and explained Oceana’s work in protecting oceans.

In a comment, Moynes wrote he “went on the [Bachelorette] with a chance to find a partner. Instead found a sister,” meaning Recchia.

Moynes’ suggestion that he sees Recchia as a sister prompted some responses.

One Instagram user replied, “Damn it…ignore the sister vibes…I wish you two would get married!”

Another wrote, “This is the worst comment ever 🙄 Blake, this girl is perfection, know a good thing when you see it, and hold on for dear life!! I feel like this would be a perfect match!!”

“Great work, now can u two please start dating already,” suggested someone else.

A different follower asked, “Is this a soft launch of you two???

“Are you and Rachel together though????? Because I need it to be a thing,” added another Instagram user.

The comments from fans hoping this was a romance launch poured in. “Are you finally launching this as a relationship!!!! 🤞🏼 honesty I would be so happy as a fan for you two!!❤️🙌”

Recchia Says They’re Just ‘Best Friends’

Recchia shared a few highlights from the event on her Instagram page on August 19. When one follower asked if she and Moynes were dating, the former “Bachelorette” lead replied they are “best friends.”

That response didn’t quell the speculation and encouragement, though.

One person responded, “That’s a good start to a healthy relationship!”

“You look perfect together. I’m here for this relationship,” added another of Recchia’s followers.

“O M G please exit friendzone and the next zone you guys are absolutely stunning next to eachother not even just surface level-you guys are both remarkable human beings and deserve nothing but the best from a lover. I see so much potential, 😍” urged someone else.

The relationship speculation, and wishful thinking, spilled over to “The Bachelor” subreddit, too.

One Redditor declared, “I! Want! Them! To! Date! How do we make this happen? Would a petition work? Should I make a TikTok or something? The kids all like the Tiks and Toks right?”

“I’m 99% sure they’re just friends but I would ship them so hard as a couple,” added another Reddit user.

“I ship this. I think it’d be cute if they ended up together, they seem to complement each other well,” someone else admitted.

Neither Recchia nor Moynes have publicly dated anyone in some time.

Recchia was first on Clayton Echard’s “The Bachelor” season, then she got engaged to Tino Franco during her run on “The Bachelorette.” Unfortunately, as Us Weekly noted, the engagement ended before the finale aired.

Moynes has been a member of Bachelor Nation for a while. E! Online shared he was a contestant on “The Bachelorette” multiple times. He pursued both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams as they led their seasons. Then he showed up again during Katie Thurston’s season.

He received Thurston’s final rose and the two got engaged. However, just months later, their relationship was over.

Both Recchia and Moynes joined season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” However, neither of them developed lasting relationships there.

Could the pair’s deep friendship turn romantic? Bachelor Nation seems eager to see it happen, even if neither Moynes nor Recchia hint at the possibility it’ll happen.