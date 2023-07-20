Fans Think ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Recchia Is Unrecognizable as She Debuts New Look: PHOTO

On July 18, 2023, former “Bachelorette” lead Rachel Recchia shared a photo on Instagram in which she debuted a new hair color — and bleached eyebrows.

Recchia, who did not end up finding true love on her season of the show, has bleached her hair blond.

“Say cheese,” Recchia, who works as a pilot, captioned her Instagram post. In it, she wore a black, one-piece swimsuit and a pair of black sunglasses. She posed with a camera in her hand as she looked toward the lens that was snapping the shot.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Recchia’s Blond Hair Has Completely Changed Her Overall Look & Fans Were Quick to React

On July 8, 2023, Recchia shared a photo of herself with highlighted hair, though she was much more brunette than blond. Now, she has taken it all the way light, bleaching her hair up to the root.

Shortly after Recchia posted the new picture, dozens of Instagram users — including some of her pals — commented on it, quite a few saying that they didn’t even recognize her.

“THERE SHE IS,” wrote Recchia’s “Bachelorette” co-star, best friend, and the ultimate hype girl, Gabby Windey.

“Cheeeese and rice you’re hot,” added “Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell.

“Woah woah woah woah,” read the reaction from former “Bachelorette” lead and host, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I didn’t even recognize her,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“U don’t look the same,” another comment read. Recchia responded that it’s “probably” because she doesn’t “have eyebrows.”

Additionally, some other social media users said that they thought Recchia was someone else on first glance.

Rachel Recchia Had a Breast Reduction After Starring on ‘The Bachelorette’

Following her time on national television, Recchia decided to have breast reduction surgery — something she had considered doing for years.

“One day, I had a flat chest. Then, I woke up, and my boobs were bigger than everyone else’s. The word that I can use to describe having large breasts, for me, is … uncomfortable. From the start, I could tell my triple Ds weren’t fitting my frame or lifestyle, and it never got better,” she wrote in a personal essay for Today.

When Recchia saw herself on television, she decided it was time to make a change.

“When you’re dating 32 guys at the same time, self-confidence is a must … and sometimes it felt hard to shine while wearing clothes that decidedly weren’t me. Stylist Cary Fetman and I joked that I was giving ‘mother of the bride’ during the rose ceremonies in my high-neck gowns. He’s great and was so patient with helping me feel the best I could,” she explained.

“When the episodes played back and people made the same jokes online, it didn’t seem so funny anymore,” she added.

Upon making her decision to go under the knife, Recchia shared the news on her Instagram Stories. In her Instagram post on July 8, 2023, Recchia showed off her scar.

“I want to see scars out! (except in direct exposure to sunlight ofc),” she captioned the post.

