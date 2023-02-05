Rachel Recchia Clears up Clayton Echard Romance Rumors

Just as fans of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” started to get excited over the possibility of a renewed franchise romance, Rachel Recchia has taken to social media to squash the speculation and dampen everybody’s enthusiasm. Fans first met Recchia when she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” and her journey ended in heartbreak. She went on to co-lead “The Bachelorette” with Gabby Windey, but her engagement to Tino Franco was short-lived. This week, Recchia and Echard popped up in a social media post together, and fans could not help but wonder if this was a sign of a renewed romance. Could Recchia and Echard be ready to reconnect romantically?

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Recchia Dismissed Anything Serious Happening With Clayton Echard

Recchia and Echard were not alone in the social media posts that popped up showing them spending time together this past week. A handful of “Bachelor Nation” stars gathered for an event, and various social media posts also included Blake Horstmann, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Michelle Young, for example. It was seeing Echard and Recchia together, however, that held the attention of many fans. Ultimately, Recchia did not leave curious and eager fans hanging for too long. On February 3, she took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight.

The photo Recchia shared was a selfie where she wore headphones and sunglasses while pursing her lips and holding up a peace sign with one hand. “U guys have me dedd it’s all in good fun [heart emoji] healing and forgiveness is a lesson i had trouble learning for a long time,” she explained. The former “Bachelorette” star added, “not leaving this era quite yet,” and she included a dancing emoji.

Recchia Is Set on Putting Her ‘Flop Era’ Behind Her

In early January, Recchia shared a photo on Instagram showing her flaunting her figure by the pool of a gorgeous resort in Mexico. Her caption read, “Exiting my flop era,” and the former “Bachelorette” was clearly working on living her best life. She is currently living in Los Angeles with fellow “Bachelor” star Genevieve Parisi as her roommate, and the two recently traveled to Fiji together. It does seem Recchia is embracing this era of her life and isn’t ready to be tied down to Echard or anyone else right now.

Recchia’s Instagram story made its way to “The Bachelor” Reddit sub and fans had plenty to say about it. Some posters felt it was silly that there had been any speculation regarding Recchia and Echard in the first place, and several simply noted their hopes for Recchia to truly heal and find happiness.

“Team Rachel’s happiness!” declared one Redditor.

“We love to see it. There’s nothing better than finding peace and healing from something that broke your soul. Rooting for both her and Clayton- whether they end up together or not,” added another.

“Good for her. She’s living her best life and taking opportunities coming her way,” someone else noted.

“She’s better off finding someone else better for her anyways. Wishing nothing but happiness to Rachel, your person is out there!” another comment read.