‘Bachelorette’ Star Is Dating Again After Breaking Off Engagement

A newly single “Bachelorette” star is moving on romantically after ending her engagement to her season pic.

Rachel Recchia split from Tino Franco before the “After the Final Rose” special aired. The reality star took some time to heal from that relationship before dipping her toe back into the dating pool, but she recently revealed that she is indeed dating again.

On the November 8, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Recchia told co-hosts Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin that she actually went on a date with a guy who slid into her DMs. However, Recchia hasn’t had the easiest time getting back into the swing of things since trying to find love on reality television.

“I don’t know how to date not on a camera. I’m like, how do you date outside of sitting down and being like, ‘Tell me everything about your life right now in this next five minutes — go!’ … Do I give him a date card? Do I say, ‘Meet me at the coffee shop, XO, Rach?’ What do I do?” she joked.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reccia Said Her Date Was Went ‘Well’

Despite having to readjust to dating without a camera crew in tow, Recchia revealed that her date post-engagement went really well.

‘It did go well. And there is a second date in the future,” she told Young and Kufrin on “Bachelor Happy Hour.” Recchia went on to say that the guy she went out with isn’t associated with Bachelor Nation, but, rather, someone who sent her a message on social media. Recchia said that she’s “obviously taking it slow.”

“We just went and got coffee. Just casual,” she said, keeping things fairly vague. When she was asked if the date ended with a kiss, Recchia played coy. “Maybe,” she teased.

After wrapping her season of “The Bachelorette,” Recchia moved from Florida to California. She and her roommate, “Bachelor in Paradise” star Genevieve Parisi have been “having a great time” in Los Angeles, Recchia said.

Things Didn’t Work Out Between Recchia & Aven Jones

On the “After the Final Rose” special, Recchia was surprised by one of her former suitors, Aven Jones, who popped in to save her from a tense conversation with her ex, Franco. Jones asked Recchia if she wanted to grab a drink and catch up.

Although fans were hopeful that Recchia and Jones would be able to rekindle their romance, things sort of just fizzled out.

Interestingly, Reality Steve revealed that Jones showing up on ATFR wasn’t “real.”

“I can tell you, this thing is not even real. If I found out about it 30 minutes before the show, I kinda probably know something that people don’t. This isn’t real. This was done strictly for television purposes. It was bulls***. It’s probably going to be short-lived. I guarantee they probably don’t even go out,” he said on the September 21, 2022, episode of his podcast.

“This was done almost as like a favor to production,” he continued, adding, “There’s zero chance in hell that Rachel and Aven become anything.”

READ NEXT: ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers: Premiere Date & Zach Shallcross’ Final 4 Revealed