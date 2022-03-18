Bachelor Creator Addresses Rachel Recchia & Gabby Windey’s Shared Bachelorette Season

“The Bachelor” fans received a surprise when Clayton Echard’s two runner-ups, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, were named dual stars for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

During Echard’s “After the Final Rose” special on March 15, Recchia, 26, and Windey, 31, were given the surprise news that they will share the coveted role on the rose-filled reality show that will premiere this summer. In the final moments of Echard’s finale, host Jesse Palmer revealed, “For the first time ever, we will have two ‘Bachelorettes’ for the entire season.”

After an initial jaw drop, Windey asked the big question: “Do we date the same guys?”

Palmer admitted he had “no idea” about the logistics, but that they would all “figure this thing out together.”

‘The Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Responded to Fan Comments About How the Process Will Work

Very little is known about how the new season of “The Bachelorette” will work. Recchia and Windey are close friends, but there could be some awkward moments as they meet their 30 suitors. According to Us Weekly, Windey told “Good Morning America” she’s not sure what to expect.

“Everyone keeps asking,” she said. “We just got thrown in. But I have faith and a lot of trust and I love Rachel to death and I know we’re gonna have each other’s backs the whole way, so there’s really not a doubt in my mind that it’s gonna end up well.”

“I’m a girl’s girl through and through “so having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for,” she added.

But fans aren’t as convinced that there will be a happy ending. On Twitter, fans reacted to the news of the two women sharing the role.

“Just wanna point out that’s two times with 2 Bachelorettes and zero times with two Bachelors,” one viewer tweeted. “Plus you need 2 female hosts to fill in for 1 man. How long will they continue this sexist nonsense? It’s rude. Respect women. #TheBachelor.”

“Just more gender inequality,” another agreed. “Man gets 100% of the opportunities. Woman gets 50%. They already shared a man!”

“I hate it when there r 2 Bachelorettes– apparently women have to share but men like Clayton get their own show,” a third fan chimed in.

“2 bachelorettes? You gonna take friends and make um enemies now??,” another tweeted.

And another viewer speculated, “I love Gabby and Rachel but there’s no way this doesn’t pit these two against each other. Every guy is gonna be asked the same question ‘who do you like more!'”

“Not true! You’ll see…#TheBachelorette,” replied “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss.

Other fans compared Recchia and Windey’s joint role to a “Joe Millionaire” bromance where the two leads leaned on one another.

Past Seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ Featured 2 Leads, But Not For the Whole Season

This is not the first time two women were announced as “The Bachelorette.” In season 11, which aired in 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were announced as co-leads, but their suitors were given the opportunity to vote for only one of them to stay in the role. Bristowe got the most votes and Nilsson was sent home, according to Us Weekly.

For season 16 in 2020, Clare Crawley was named “The Bachelorette,” but two weeks in, Tayshia Adams filled her shoes after Crawley fell in love with Dale Moss and exited her season early. Adams dated a mix of Crawley’s “leftover” suitors as well as four new men that were brought in for her, per Entertainment Tonight. And last year, Katie Thurston and Michelle Young were both announced as “The Bachelorette,” but they were given separate seasons.

