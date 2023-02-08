Rachel Recchia Reveals She Was ‘Shocked’ By Zach Shallcross’s Recent Statements About Her

Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia made an appearance on the Tuesday, February 7 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, where she addressed her ex Zach Shallcross’s recent statements surrounding their time together in the Fantasy Suite.

The ABC star told host Ashley Iaconetti she was “shocked” hearing what Shallcross said about her on the Friday, January 20 episode of “Almost Famous.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rachel Calls Out Shallcross for ‘Painting Her in a Negative Light’

Shallcross dished about his overnight date with Recchia on the “Almost Famous” podcast, telling Iaconetti that Recchia treated him “like a stranger.”

“There was a complete lack of communication,” he said. “When we got to the actual Fantasy Suite and had that time to fully just talk and figure everything out before the most important date of our lives-she treated me like I was a complete stranger.”

Recchia responded to Shallcross’s claims on Tuesday’s episode of “Almost Famous.” The 26-year-old called out her ex for suggesting she was inauthentic.”

“I’m actually kind of shocked,” she told Iaconetti. “Not only on your podcast…but even what I heard night one [of “The Bachelor”]. All this talk about ‘I want someone who is authentic on and off camera.’ As if me choosing or feeling stronger feelings for other people somehow made me not authentic.”

“It’s just really honesty shocking to hear him still kind of paint me in this really negative light,” she added.

Rachel Addresses Breakup Rumors

After Recchia addressed Shallcross’s recent statements about her, Iaconetti brought up the rumors that she and Shallcross did not work out due to a “huge” lifestyle difference or political difference.

Recchia said she and Shallcross did discuss serious topics in the Fantasy Suite, including how they planned to raise their children.

“We definitely talked about what a life would look like,” she said

“You start asking those really important questions off-camera,” she continued. “There were things we didn’t align with.”

Why Did Zach Leave “The Bachelorette?”

Recchia met Shallcross on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” in 2022. Shallcross and Recchia formed a strong connection on the show, which landed him a spot in the final three. In week nine, he became one of three men who were granted an overnight date with Recchia during Fantasy Suite week.

However, Recchia and Shallcross did not leave the Fantasy Suite with a deeper connection.

Shallcross ended his relationship with Recchia after the Fantasy Suite date, telling host Jesse Palmer that his time with the Bachelorette felt “inauthentic.”

“Her response — it felt so cold. I thought, maybe, that I meant more,” Shallcross said on the show.

The California native revealed to cameras that his Fantasy Suite with Recchia did not live up to his expectations.

“In the morning, I’m expecting to feel more in love with the future Mrs. Shallcross,” he told the cameras. “Nothing coming out of tonight can change that.”

“The Bachelor” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.

READ NEXT: Nick Viall Says He Experienced ‘Literal Trauma’ After Relationship With Kaitlyn Bristowe