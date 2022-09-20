‘Bachelorette’ Star’s ‘Waiting for Something Bad to Happen’ Ahead of Final Rose Ceremony

Tuesday night, viewers will finally see how Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey end their journeys as co-leads for “The Bachelorette.” Spoilers tease it is going to be a wild ride, and some fans think a new preview foreshadows some of the heartbreak said to be ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Recchia Prepares for Her Final Rose Ceremony

The whole journey has led to this moment 💍 #TheBachelorette LIVE Finale Event concludes tomorrow on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/fah6xBZNYv — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) September 20, 2022

A sneak peek shared on “The Bachelorette” social media pages revealed some tidbits featuring Recchia and her last man standing, Tino Franco, as they prepared for the final rose ceremony. The Twitter clip started with Recchia waking up on that big day, and she noted she had been reflecting on all she had experienced. She noted it was the “day I’ve been waiting for my whole life,” and the clip transitioned to show her walking in her final rose ceremony dress.

Franco was shown putting on his suit and preparing for the final rose ceremony while Recchia was heard admitting, “No matter what, you still have that little bit of doubt in your head.” As Recchia rode in a limousine to the final rose ceremony spot, and Franco waited for her, she was heard noting he said he was ready for an engagement. Recchia’s desire for an engagement while filming “The Bachelorette” has been well documented. As viewers have seen, she was quite adamant she did not want to end her journey with a boyfriend. Rather, she made it clear she wanted a fiance.

“The Bachelorette” preview clip also included Recchia in a voice-over, admitting she had been nervous and scared throughout her journey. “I’ve just been waiting for something bad to happen.” Other previews for Tuesday’s finale have shown Recchia and Franco arguing, and “The Bachelorette” spoilers have revealed it’s a serious situation. Was Recchia’s comment about waiting for something bad to happen a sign foreshadowing the chaos ahead?

Fans Weren’t Shy About Sharing Their Thoughts on the Preview

Both spoiled and unspoiled “Bachelorette” fans had plenty to say about this preview and about the season as a whole.

“Well Rachel, something bad DID happen. And the whole world is about to watch your dumpster catch fire,” one person tweeted in response to the preview video.

“No, when you get engaged you shouldn’t really have a ton of doubt. If it’s an issue or concern now, it’ll likely be an issue or concern later,” suggested someone on Instagram.

“All she cares about is walking out of there with a ring on her finger, it doesn’t matter who she gets it from. She’ll be single again by the time the show airs,” declared another fan on Instagram.

Quite a few “Bachelorette” fans signaled their belief that Recchia was really in love with Aven Jones over Franco, and that Jones’ hesitation to propose at the final rose ceremony was the reason she dumped him.

“Rachel literally walking away from her DREAM GUY just because she wants to get married NOW. Ugh its gut wrenching,” a Recchia supporter detailed.

For better or worse, it seems many “Bachelorette” fans agree on at least one thing, and that is that they’re ready for this season to wrap up once and for all.