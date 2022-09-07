Reality Steve Shares Huge Post-Show Spoiler About 1 ‘Bachelorette’s’ Status

The first ever joint season of “The Bachelorette” is coming to a close and fans are anxiously awaiting the two night finale that is set to air live.

Warning: Major “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

After the Tuesday, September 6, 2022, episode of the show, fans were left knowing that Gabby Windey had chose Erich Schwer after sending Jason Alabaster home. The two shared some sweet moments, knowing that they made it to the end, though a final rose ceremony has yet to take place. Clips from the next episodes suggest that Schwer doesn’t want to get engaged and would rather continue dating Windey, which causes her to rethink everything.

Recchia is still left with a big decision to make, as she navigates her final three; Tino Franco, Aven Jones, and Zach Shallcross. And while early spoilers indicated that Recchia ends up with Franco, Reality Steve has since supplied a crucial update that changes everything.

Recchia & Franco Are No Longer Together

The long and short of the latest spoilers is that Recchia and Franco have broken off their engagement. In his September 7, 2022, blog post, Reality Steve revealed that something went down between Recchia and Franco over the past four months that ultimately broke them up.

Fans sort of saw a sneak peek of what’s to come in a clip for the upcoming episodes. According to Reality Steve, the part where Recchia asks, “I want an answer for why you did, what you did,” was taken after the show during one of Recchia and Franco’s secret visits. Reality Steve makes it clear that he doesn’t know if cheating was involved, but that he can confirm that there was a period of time over the last four months that Recchia and Franco weren’t speaking.

“I was told at some point post-engagement, Rachel and Tino basically stopped talking. I don’t know why, I don’t know who stopped talking to who, but there was definitely a ‘what the hell is happening here, I thought we were engaged’ kinda miscommunication happening,” Reality Steve explained.

Steve went on to confirm that Recchia broke things off with Franco and that the two are completely over — and will not be reconciling during the live finale.

Windey Is Still With Schwer & Will Likely Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Although it doesn’t sound like things worked out for Recchia, Reality Steve was able to confirm that Windey is still with Schwer. It’s possible that the two aren’t engaged based on the preview clip, but Steve is certain that they are still a couple.

Windey and Schwer will be spending some time in Los Angeles for the next couple of weeks as Windey has joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” according to insider Kristyn Burtt. The official cast will be announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022, on “Good Morning America.”

Windey has a background in dance and was a professional NFL cheerleader. She has big shoes to fill as the last two “Bachelorette” stars to appear on the show — Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe — both took home the Mirrorball trophy.

