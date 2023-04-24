Rachel Recchia Reveals If She Would Go on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Former Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, 27, made an appearance on the Thursday, April 20 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast “Off the Vine,” where she revealed if she would consider returning to the franchise for “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Rachel Reveals if She Would Go on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

On Thursday’s episode, Rachel and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Genevieve Parisi joined Kaitlyn to chat all things “Bachelor.”

Kaitlyn asked the former Bachelorette if she would consider following in her friend Genevieve’s footsteps and say yes to finding love in Paradise.

“I don’t know,” Rachel told the host. “Something to think about in the future. Maybe. I mean, I’m still in the same spot.”

“So, who knows,” she added.

Rachel said if she did agree to go to Paradise, she would have to enter the environment with an open mind.

“If I ever went to Paradise, I would have to go down just like completely open-minded,” she said on Thursday’s episode.

She continued, “I would have to really go down and be like I’m [going to] talk to whoever and give them a chance…even though everyone there would probably [already be] my ex-boyfriend.”

It is true that the 27-year-old would likely run into some exes from her season of “The Bachelorette” in Paradise. While there may be some exes the ABC star is hoping to avoid, others she says she would be excited to see.

“I love some of them,” she said, referring to the men on her season. ” [There are] some [guys] from my season I can’t wait to be on Paradise.”

“[I] love Tyler,” she said, referring to Tyler Norris, who Rachel sent home during hometown week. “[Tyler and I] have kept in touch. He’s so great. I would love to see him go back, honestly.”

Rachel said she also hopes Jordan Vandergriff scores a spot on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“I sent him home on my first one-on-one,” she said. “He has been one of the only [guys] who throughout the entire season was just like, ‘I’m so happy for you.’ The girl who gets him…I’m so excited.”

Who Did Rachel End Up With on ‘The Bachelorette?’

In the season 19 finale of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel accepted a proposal from contestant Tino Franco but the two never made it down the aisle. In fact, the two called it quits before the season finished airing.

On the September 20 “After the Final Rose” special, Rachel revealed her fiance had kissed another woman during their relationship. The self-proclaimed hopeless romantic said she and her fiance were no longer in a relationship during the live special.

Rachel may not have found “the one” on “The Bachelorette,” but she isn’t giving up hope. On the November 8 episode of the Bachelor Nation podcast “Bachelor Happy Hour,” Rachel told hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young that she started dating again.

“I actually did go on a date last week,” she said on the podcast. “It did go well and there is a second date in the future.”

Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard time on ABC.

