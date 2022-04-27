Rachel Recchia Films Hometown Date on a Beach Boardwalk

“The Bachelorette” stars are filming their hometown dates.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, who were named dual stars for the upcoming 19th season of the ABC dating show, kicked things off at the Bachelor mansion in March and have since traveled internationally — via a cruise ship, according to spoiler blogger, Reality Steve.

But following their pit stops in France and Belgium, the hometown dates have been taking the Bachelorettes all across the United States.

WARNING: Bachelorette Season 19 Hometown Date SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rachel Recchia Spent the Day in Wildwood, New Jersey With One of Her Dates

In a fan video posted on the Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram page, Recchia, 26, was seen on the Morey’s Piers boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey with 25-year-old suitor Tyler Norris. The famous Jersey shore boardwalk had some rides and shops opened ahead of the summer season specifically for “The Bachelorette” filming.

During their daytime date, Recchia and Norris were spotted playing the Wild Water game, where Norris appeared to have won “The Bachelorette” star a huge stuffed duck. The two were also seen walking hand in hand along the mostly empty boardwalk in the New Jersey beach town, and later playing a balloon dart game.

According to a post by NJ.com, the two also ate at Curley’s Fries and The Hot Spot, and checked out the merry-go-round and the Ferris wheel. In one photo that was posted online, the couple stood outside of Curley’s fry stand as Recchia clutched a rainbow-colored stuffed elephant.

Norris also bought Recchia some funnel cake on the boardwalk, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ben Rose, marketing director for the Greater Wildwoods Convention and Visitors Bureau, also revealed that sparks flew between Recchia and Norris during their date in Wildwood. “She gave him a big kiss after they got their funnel cake. She turned and gave him a big kiss on the lips,” he dished to the Inquirer.

Tyler Norris owns a business in Wildwood called Spirit Ball, but he used to work game booths on the boardwalk in his hometown. NJ.com noted, so he surely knew which attractions to show Recchia.

Reality Steve Shared a Video of Rachel Recchia Meeting Tyler Norris at the Wildwoods Sign

(PICS): Rachel & Tyler at Wildwoods pic.twitter.com/H2Z6IMvy0E — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 25, 2022

In a series of Twitter posts, Reality Steve shared a video of Recchia exiting a car to greet Norris at the main Wildwoods entrance sign at the boardwalk. Recchia was wearing a trench coat and white sneakers on the cloudy and chilly spring day.

The blogger also posted photos of the date, including a pic of the two kissing.

(SPOILER): More pics of Rachel & Tyler during their meet up pic.twitter.com/jWM7XdWS8Q — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 25, 2022

Other eyewitnesses shared photos of “The Bachelorette” star and her date arriving at the boardwalk separately with cameras and producers with them.

According to Distractify, the Wildwood date with Norris came after Recchia traveled to Salem, Mass. with another one of her top suitors, Aven Jones. The two were spotted taking a horse-drawn carriage road to Crow Haven Corner and also dining at Finz restaurant.

Rachel’s co-star Gabby Windey also filmed one of her hometown dates in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is about 150 miles from Wildwood.

