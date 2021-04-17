‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Are Married

Another Bachelor Nation couple has made things official!

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are married! The couple, who met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot on Friday, April 16. According to People, Raven and Adam were supposed to get married in 2020, but were forced to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raven and Adam didn’t just reschedule their wedding once, but they were forced to reschedule three times.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time! I’m so happy to get married to someone I love so much,” Gates told People in an exclusive interview.

“We’re just so excited that it’s finally happening. And we’re going to have a wonderful future together,” Adam told the outlet.

The bride wore a princess style Watters gown, which can be seen below.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raven & Adam’s Wedding Venue Has Been Featured in Several Magazines

Raven and Adam exchanged vows at The Olana, a luxury wedding venue that is located in Dallas-Fort Worth. The stunning estate features a front and back terrace, chandeliers, fireplaces, sweeping staircases, huge windows, and an indoor pool. The mansion sits on 40 acres by a lake, making for some insanely gorgeous photo opportunities.

“Inspired by French baroque architecture, our mansion was built as an homage to Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Paris. The estate features lush landscaping, a tea room modeled after New York’s Tavern on the Green, an indoor and outdoor pool, a tennis court, a bowling alley, a basketball court, expansive private suites and more. From the marble floors, to the gold-plated elevator, to the hand-carved spiral staircase – our mansion is rich with elegant details,” reads a description of the venue on its website.

Every last detail has been perfected for this wedding, according to Raven, who previously told People magazine that she took the extra time that she had to plan to really make sure everything was exactly how she and Adam wanted it.

According ti People, Raven and Adam has less than 20 guests at their wedding.

“We wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone. Everything changed from our original plan. But life can throw curve balls. You have to adapt,” Adam told People.

Raven & Adam Got Engaged in May 2019

Despite falling in love on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Raven and Adam did not get engaged on the finale of the show. Instead, the two continued dating, giving their romance a chance to blossom in the real world — and that’s just what it did.

Two years later, Adam got down on one knee and proposed to Raven. He planned out a whole day, and totally surprised Raven when he pulled out that ring box! Adam talked about how he decided to propose in an Instagram video that Raven shared two months after she said “yes!”

“So many people don’t get to see how thoughtful, planned out, funny, giving, loving, and sweet Adam truly is,” Raven wrote as the video’s caption. The rooftop proposal was complete with white rose petals, tears, and a gorgeous diamond ring. According to Page Six, the sparkler has an estimated worth of between $20,000 and $35,000.

Raven has been documenting the time leading up to her big day, sharing some special moments with fans on Instagram. A couple of days ago, Raven posted that she and Adam had obtained their wedding license. On Thursday, April 15, Raven shared a sweet video that appeared to be taken at the couple’s rehearsal dinner.

