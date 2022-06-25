LOOK! Bachelor Nation’s Raven’s ‘Stunning’ Transformation

Raven Gates Gottschalk is well-known for her long, lush black locks. When the Arkansas native appeared on season 21 of “The Bachelor” and season four of “Bachelor in Paradise,” her hair was essentially her trademark.

The 30-year-old recently decided she wanted “A little change up for the summer,” as she wrote on her Instagram reel. The reel shows her transforming from black hair to red, almost like magic.

Raven’s husband, Adam Gottschalk, commented, “Ok wifey 🔥🔥.” Other Bachelor Nation alums also shared their opinions of the new look. Amanda Stanton wrote, “STUNNING 😍,” Madison Prewett expressed, “LOVE,” and Corinne Olympios posted, “Stunning mama.”

Fans were just as eager to express their admiration, and Gates even replied to some of them. For example, one user posted, “Love this!! The highlights just brings out the caramel brown in your eyes.” Gates responded, “I agree!! I think it makes my complexion look better too!”

That’s So Raven

It’s not unusual for Raven Gates to take chances. She took a huge one when she allowed herself to fall for her now-hubby Adam Gottschalk on BIP. When she got to the beach, Gates was still healing from being runner-up on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” where she lost out on the final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi. Gates could never have predicted that she would fall head over heels in paradise.

What’s Up with The Doll?

Gottschalk was known on Rachel Lindsay’s season of “The Bachelorette” as “the guy with the doll.” That is not, however, how things were supposed to happen, Gottschalk told D Magazine in 2017. According to Gottschalk, he originally planned to make his entrance in a Dallas Cowboys football helmet, but ABC could not obtain NFL clearance. That’s when everything changed.

When Gottschalk was bored in his hotel room one night, he “made this little mannequin with some pillows which always made the producers laugh,” the real estate agent explained to D. One producer got the idea that he should exit the limo with a doll when he met Lindsay.

Gottschalk elucidated, “At first, I was like, ‘hell no,’ but he said they would make sure it wouldn’t be like a ventriloquist thing or anything creepy. They got a little mannequin, and took care of giving it multiple outfits throughout the show while it traveled with us. I suggested we call him AJ (for Adam Jr.). When I first saw him, he was dressed in a full three-piece suit. He really started to become the mascot for the show.”

By the time Gottschalk met Gates on BIP, the “guy with the doll” moniker had already stuck. So, it is not surprising that Gates was a little leery of Adam Jr.’s “dad” at first. The pair did not get engaged on the show, but Gates posted on Instagram in 2017, “I knew I was gonna keep Adam around the first weekend we spent together outside of paradise.”

Raven and Adam got married in April 2021 after a year-long postponements due to COVID-19, reports Us Weekly. The couple welcomed their first child, son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, on January 18, 2022. According to People, he was born in an emergency C-section, but he is healthy and adorable.

The Real Doll

