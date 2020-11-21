Real Housewife Claims She Was Asked to Be the Bachelorette

Bachelor Nation may have been tardy for Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s party. During a guest appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum claimed she was in talks to become the Bachelorette years ago.

“I was asked to do The Bachelorette, you know that? Like, probably many years ago” Bustle reported Zolciak-Biermann telling McDonald on the podcast’s 2018 episode. The episode is no longer available for listening.

“Like, I was in talks with them, oh God, probably 14 years ago. It was a long time ago. Long, long time ago because [my daughter] Ariana was probably a year or two old,” she said. “I don’t even know how that started, because I wasn’t filming or doing anything. I guess a couple people that I knew were trying to align that.”

Zolciak-Biermann was likely in the running for the series’ seasons two or three, led by Meredith Phillips and Jen Scheftt respectively. The singer rose to fame after joining The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast in 2008, followed by her show Don’t Be Tardy. She is currently married to Kroy Biermann.

At the time, Zolciak-Biermann hinted that her daughter Brielle may be in the running. According to ET, she said, “[The Bachelorette] would be so great [for Brielle]. Brielle actually has a huge offer going on a similar situation possibly,” she revealed. “I just want Brielle to do what makes her happy.”

As of yet, Brielle has not appeared on The Bachelorette or any other dating competition.

Zolciak-Biermann Is Married to Kroy Biermann

Zolciak-Biermann did not find love on the dating franchise, then a single mother of two, but she would go on to marry former NFL player Kroy Biermann. The couple met in 2010 and tied the knot in 2011, as documented on their reality show, Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding.

Biermann adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s daughters, Arianna and Brielle. Together, they would go on to welcome four more children, Kroy Jagger “KJ,” Kash Kade, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren.

The Former Star of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Appeared on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

According to Bustle, Zolciak-Bieremann said on the podcast, “I always wanted to be famous. I always felt like it would happen. I don’t know if I was just born this way or what.”

And while she has released a few singles, it was clearly The Real Housewives franchise that shot her to fame. With that fame, she would go on to appear on another reality series, Dancing With The Stars.

Partnered with Tony Dovolani for season 21, she had to withdraw from the show in the third week after suffering a mini-stroke.

Bachelor Nation Has Pursued Other Celebrities

While the franchise mostly picks amongst its own for franchise leads, with the notable exception of the upcoming Bachelor Matt James, it used to pursue celebrities and socialites to take over the franchise. Even the current First Daughter, Ivanka Trump, revealed in 2007 that she was approached about being on The Bachelorette.

Some celebrities did take on the role, counting among them Andrew Firestone of the family behind Firestone Tire and Rubber Company, former NFL player Jesse Palmer, Jerry O’Connell’s brother Charlie and Italian Prince Lorenzo Borghese.

