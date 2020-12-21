Was Reality Steve Right or Wrong About His Bachelorette Finale Spoilers?

Tayshia Adams’ journey for love as The Bachelorette comes to an end this week with a two-part season 16 finale. Before the dramatic season even started, Reality Steve, known for his Bachelor Nation-related spoilers and insights, had his predictions published about how he thought the season would end and who he thought Adams picked. But, was he right?

Yes and no, and as the finale approached, Reality Steve took to his popular blog to update curious fans on what he knows about the season finale, how he thinks it will end, and where some of his previously divulged spoilers went wrong.

BEWARE OF SPOILERS AND SPECULATIONS BELOW.

Reality Steve Originally Reported That Ben Smith Made it to the Final 2

Before the hometown dates episode aired last week, Reality Steve informed his readers that he believed Tayshia’s final two were Ben Smith and Zac Clark. So, it comes as no surprise that fans were shocked when Tayshia sent Ben home at the end of the episode. With Ben eliminated, Reality Steve admitted that his predictions from the “final four” episode through the finale were no longer reliable and that he no longer felt confident about how the finale would turn out.

In his most recent spoilers update, Steve Carbone commented on the newly-acquired information that Ben returns to see Tayshia and tell her that he loves her. The episode is expected to end on the cliffhanger of Tayshia deciding whether or not to bring Ben back into the fold.

In spite of that development, Carbone now believes it’s Ivan and Zac as the final 2. He said, “I’d be shocked if Ben meets her parents and gets to final 2, but who knows?”

Reality Steve Says Brendan Morais Self-Eliminated During Fantasy Suite Dates

Carbone’s initial predictions stated that he believed Brendan Morais eliminated himself after his family failed to show up for hometown dates, but said it was possible that Morais did not eliminate until the final 3. After Brandon did have family turn up in support of him for hometowns and fans did not see him go home that night, Carbone is now saying that he’s learned that Brendan pulls himself from the competition during the night portion of his one-on-one date with Tayshia.

Reality Steve writes, “Brendan has the last overnight. During the day portion, they try on rings with Neil Lane and just look at an assortment of diamonds. This was clearly done to drive into Brendan’s head and make him uneasy about possibly proposing in a few days.” Continuing, Carbone adds, “At night, Brendan eliminates himself. He said he thought he was ready for an engagement, but realizes he’s still broken from his divorce. He leaves.”

Reality Steve Still Thinks Tayshia Chooses Zac Clark

Although Carbone admits that he will not know the ending of The Bachelorette season 16 until it airs on Tuesday night, he seems to believe that his initial prediction that Adams chooses Clark will still play out in the end. Carbone writes, “I know she doesn’t pick Ivan. So it looks like that info I was given has a good chance of playing out, I just don’t have the greatest confidence in it. And as for whatever the ending was, is it still where we’re at right now? I don’t know. Considering most things I was told before the season that I spoiled ended up being right, I guess I would be surprised if Tayshia didn’t pick Zac in the end.”

In addition to predicting that Adams gave her final rose to Clark, Carbone said that, based on information he’s gathered, he did not believe Clark proposed to Adams during the finale. He also says he isn’t sure about the current status of their relationship – fans should not expect clarity on where things are today for Adams and her love life until night two of the two-part finale.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22 at 8/7c on ABC.

