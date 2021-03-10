Major ‘Bachelorette’ Twist Revealed

STOP! Spoilers on season 25 of The Bachelor and seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette below.

After teasing a “twist,” Reality Steve is now revealing there will be not one, but two Bachelorettes this year.

He has already reported Katie Thurston would be announced as the lead for the upcoming season during the After the Final Rose special, which was filmed last Friday.

Calling it a “curveball” in a promo for Monday’s special, Chris Harrison’s replacement for After The Final Rose, Emmanuel Acho “also informs us that Michelle Young will have her OWN season of the ‘Bachelorette’ filmed later this summer,” according to Reality Steve.

Reality Steve has reported Young is the runner-up for Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

Thurston’s season is set to begin filming later this month at New Mexico’s Hyatt Regency Tamaya.

“‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will film per usual in June at a location that hasn’t been announced yet and will begin airing after Katie’s season is done airing,” wrote Reality Steve. The dating franchise’s tropical iteration is set to return in 2021 after not airing amid pandemic-related production delays in 2020.

Young’s season is expected to begin filming around July to air this fall. A location is not yet known.

“I’m sure some are asking, ‘If they wanted Michelle, why didn’t they just give her the season about to be filmed? Why have Katie?” wrote Reality Steve. “Michelle did not want to leave her class again to start filming in a few weeks, hence the reason she is getting her own season this summer when she’s out of school.”

Young, of course, teaches elementary school in Minnesota.

Shortly after Reality Steve reported the news, Thurston shared a picture of Young to her Instagram Story, writing, “This is an appreciation post for [Michelle Young].”

Young Is Eliminated After Meeting James’ Mother

While Young is still vying for James’ heart, she is expected to be eliminated during Monday’s episode.

“Both Michelle and Rachael [Kirkconnell] meet his mom,” revealed Reality Steve. “On the night portion of his last date with Michelle, she gave him jerseys for the two of them. However, he breaks it off with her on this night.”

He continued, “Says he loves Michelle but is not in love with her. She suspects it’s because of Rachael and he confirms.”

While it has already been reported Kirkconnell ends up with James, receiving a promise ring rather than an engagement ring, Reality Steve has revealed the two have since split.

The split follows weeks of racism accusations facing Kirkconnell, who eventually issued an apology on Instagram.

Acho, Not Harrison, Will Announce the new Bachelorettes

While it is typically Harrison who makes such announcements, this year Acho will be revealing the news.

Acho has stepped in for Harrison during the finale special after the franchise’s longtime host stepped down for “excusing historical racism” while defending Kirkconnell.

While discussing the embattled contestant’s accusations, Harrison called for “grace” and questioned if photos of her at an antebellum party would be considered “not a good look” under a 2018 lens.

Harrison recently spoke on Good Morning America and made it clear he hopes to return.

“Is it in the best interest of Chris Harrison? Is it in the best interest of the show for them to continue to mutually move forward?” Acho questioned when appearing on Good Morning America. “This is the most uncomfortable conversation in the history of The Bachelor franchise because it’s not just about relationships, but now it’s about race.”

The Bachelor finale and After the Final Rose airs Monday on ABC starting at 8 p.m. EST.

