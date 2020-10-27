Reality Steve Just Admitted to Getting This Wrong About The Bachelorette 2020

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM SEASON 16 OF THE BACHELORETTE, DO NOT KEEP READING.

Producers of The Bachelorette are finally letting the cat out of the bag this week. At the end of episode three, a promo is set to be shown that will feature Tayshia Adams, ABC’s first acknowledgement that the former Bachelor season 23 finalist will be featured soon.

But Reality Steve, who reported that Adams will be shown on the promo, said in the same report that he was wrong about when she’ll take over for Clare Crawley.

He now says that Crawley participated in only two rose ceremonies, instead of three. And that means Crawley’s departure from the show is expected in episode four with Adams taking over in episode five.

Reality Steve previously reported that Crawley had three rose ceremonies and would be on the show until at least episode five.

Tayshia Adams Will Have 20 Men to Choose From

When Adams takes over, Crawley will have left 16 men not yet eliminated. That list of names (which doesn’t include Dale Moss for obvious reasons) is:

Ben, 29, an Army veteran from Venice, California

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, New York

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Massachusetts

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, California

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Arizona

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, California

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Florida

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Virginia

Jay, 29, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, New York

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, New York

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Illinois

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, New York

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey

In addition to those 16, Reality Steve says The Bachelorette brought in four more suitors just for Adams. They are:

Montel Hill, 30, a fitness instructor from Boston, Massachusetts

Noah Erb, 25, a travel nurse from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, a real estate advisor from Everett, Massachusetts

Spencer Robertson, 30, an engineer from La Jolla, California

With 20 men and likely nine episodes to work with, Adams will have plenty of time and choices to search for love.

Clare Crawley Has Hinted That She Was ‘Forced Out’ By ABC

Crawley’s off to a rocky start as The Bachelorette and doesn’t have much time to turn public perception around. She’s been on the defensive over criticism of a strip dodgeball date, and other critiques of her performance so far. But she’s also been subtly blaming producers for her negative portrayal.

She liked a string of tweets defending her, including ones that said The Bachelorette‘s producers “were trying to force her out,” “are giving her a bad edit,” and “wanted to remove Clare.”

Crawley is a veteran of the Bachelor world, appearing in season 16 of The Bachelor, seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise, and The Bachelor Winter Games. It seems her chummy relationship with the franchise is coming to a nasty end.

