Reality Steve Drops Bombshell About the Next Bachelor [Spoilers]

For months, Bachelor Nation fans have been speculating about who the next Bachelor will be. Many fans have assumed that there will be two Bachelors, since there were two Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, this season. However, host, Jesse Palmer thinks that if that is going to happen, it will be somewhere down the road.

WARNING: Major Spoilers Ahead: Do Not Continue Reading if You Do Not Want to See Spoilers on “The Bachelorette” or “The Bachelor.”

So, if we are looking at a single Bachelor, the main contenders from season 19 of “The Bachelorette” seem to be Nate Mitchell, Zach Shallcross, Aven Jones, Ethan Kang, Jason Alabaster and Logan Palmer.

Fans have been particularly vocal about wanting Ethan Kang to be the first Asian Bachelor. There has also been a lot of controversy about whether Nate Mitchell should take the lead role, based on lying and cheating allegations as well as “weak” apology attempts and “embarrassing” TikTok videos.

A Controversial Fan Favorite is Out of the Running

Despite the fact that social media blogger, Reality Steve, revealed accusations about Nate Mitchell dating two women at once, and withholding information about being a father, many fans were still on board for him to be the next Bachelor. Unfortunately for those supporters, it looks like it’s not going to happen. Those who vowed not to watch the show if Michell was named the new lead can rejoice.

In his September 1 “Daily Roundup” podcast, Reality Steve said he had major news, not about who the next Bachelor will be, but about who it won’t be. “I feel confident in reporting that it’s not going to be Nate,” he told listeners.

The spoiler king continued, “Now, in terms of why isn’t it Nate, what happened, was your story the thing that did him in? I have no idea about any of that. I’m not gonna take any credit for it. I don’t think it did. But the things that I’m hearing is that it’s not Nate.”

Reality Steve then dropped the shocking news that it was Mitchell’s choice: “what I am hearing is that he turned it down. They definitely wanted him, and he has said he doesn’t want to do it. Now, could that be him saving face, and him saying he doesn’t want it and he was never even offered it? I guess it’s possible but I don’t know the details. All I was told was Nate rejected the offer to be the Bachelor. So don’t expect to see him on your TV any time soon.”

What Does This Mean for the Show?

Reality Steve went on to talk about who the next Bachelor might be, since it appears it’s not going to be Nate Mitchell. He expressed, “it means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach. I don’t see it being Aven. I don’t see it being Logan. I don’t see it being Ethan. I don’t see it being Spencer. I don’t see it being Jason.” The podcaster did not provide any reasons as to why he did not think any of these cast members from “The Bachelorette” season 19 were plausible options.

He went on to say, “I don’t know who they have in store or who they’re talking to. It could be one of Rachel and Gabby’s guys, it could be someone from a past season, or they could – like I think they should – in my opinion – just go with somebody new. Just bring somebody in that nobody’s ever heard of outside of his family and friends, and just make him the bachelor.” Many fans would agree.

