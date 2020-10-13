Reality Steve’s Biggest Clare Crawley Bachelorette Spoilers

After months of waiting through coronavirus-related production delays, The Bachelorette season 16 is finally premiering on Tuesday, October 13. Although host Chris Harrison always promises “the most dramatic season ever,” this season might really be just that.

Ahead of the season premiere, plenty of rumors, spoilers, and updates have been circulating regarding season 16 filming and the show’s star, Clare Crawley.

According to Reality Steve, these are some of the biggest spoilers fans should expect to watch unfold on The Bachelorette this season:

BEWARE OF THE BACHELORETTE SEASON 16 SPOILERS BELOW.

Clare Quickly Found Love With a Contestant & Dropped Out as ‘The Bachelorette’ During Filming

A first in Bachelor franchise history, Crawley fell for contestant Dale Moss a week and a half into filming, and actually refused to continue any longer as The Bachelorette so that she and Moss could pursue their relationship without cameras or other contestants. Promo for the season has teased host Chris Harrison congratulating Crawley for “blowing up The Bachelorette.” That moment happened when she locked herself in her room and refused to keep filming because she had determined she was already in love and didn’t want to see any of the other men vying for her heart.

Another first for this season is that Crawley had the opportunity to meet her contestants before filming began. For that reason, it’s not all that surprising that she had already formed a connection with Moss before the cameras started rolling. On his site, Reality Steve revealed, “Once filming started, it was apparently evident to everyone there that she was most into him and was impossible to hide. So I guess the question comes down to, what would you have rather her do? Fake it for a whole season with guys she wasn’t nearly as into, or, decide to leave with Dale once they realized they wanted to be with each other?”

Reports indicate that Crawley and Moss are not only still together, but they are currently engaged. Moss is a former NFL player; he signed with the Green Bay Packers as a wide receiver.

Tayshia Took Over as ‘The Bachelorette’ & a Few New Men Were Brought in to Meet Her

Over the summer, it was confirmed that during filming, Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams stepped in to replace Crawley once Crawley refused to continue filming, so that the season could continue with a new Bachelorette leading the way.

Per Reality Steve, although 42 contestants were “confirmed” for the season 16 cast, Crawley was only introduced to 31 of them on night 1. After Crawley dropped out of filming and Adams was brought in as her replacement, 4 men were added to the cast for Adams specifically. Those men were Spencer Robertson, Montel Hill, Peter Giannikopoulos, and Noah Erb. During her brief reign as Bachelorette, Reality Steve reports that Crawley participated in 3 rose ceremonies; none of the men she sent home returned to the show once Adams was recast as The Bachelorette.

7 men were sent home on night 1, according to Reality Steve. Those men were AJ Yalawan, Chris Conran, Jeremy Higgins, Jordan Manier, Mike Tobin, Page Pressley, and Robby Stahl. Reality Steve says that Yosef Aborady is a name to look out for early in the season, as he gets into a “controversial” conversation with Crawley and she eliminates him behind a rose ceremony for the way in which he treats her.

New episodes of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

