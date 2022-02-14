Reality Steve Slammed by ‘Bachelor’ Fans Over ‘Rude’ Blog, Lack of Spoilers

Clayton Echard is well into his journey on “The Bachelor,” but finale spoilers have not been easy to come by on this season. In fact, Reality Steve has only posted spoilers through Hometown Dates, revealing Clayton’s final three women, but nothing more.

Based on the teasers provided by ABC, most fans know that things are going to get a bit messy toward the end of the season, especially when Clayton tells two women that he was intimate with both of them.

The more time that passes, the more frustrated fans are becoming. While many fans would like to know how Clayton’s season ends, others are criticizing Reality Steve for his February 8, 2022, blog post about the show.

Warning: Potential “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Called Out ‘Rando IG Accounts’ on His Blog

Ahead of the February 7, 2022, episode of “The Bachelor,” an Instagram fan account — BachelorNationSpoilers — shared an unverified spoiler.

Reality Steve blogged that he was asked about the spoiler — and the account — and he revealed his feelings.

“Apparently an IG account this weekend posted a spoiler of who the winner was, which was news to me. I went and looked and, this is an IG account that has 11k followers, this is an IG account that, from what I saw, has never posted an original spoiler before, this is an IG account that says on many of their posts ‘We get our spoilers from Reality Steve,'” he wrote, pretty much brushing off that spoiler altogether.

As part of his weekly recap, Reality Steve shared what’s to come with frontrunner Susie Evans. He seemed to allude back to that “rando” Instagram account.

“Had I put that in the spoilers back in December? I don’t remember if I did or not. If not, well, now you know. I believe that makes her the first one to do that this season, right? At least to his face. So look for that next week. Rachel ended up getting the group date rose which, I mean, must solidify she wins the whole thing right? Rando IG accounts say she does so might as well just take their word for it,” read part of the blog.

Fans Slammed Reality Steve on Reddit

One Redditor took a screenshot of a portion of Reality Steve’s blog to start a thread, and many “Bachelor” fans didn’t really appreciate what Steve had to say.

“His anger and general frustrations can be understood as social media sleuthing taking over the spoilers world and he can’t keep up. [He’s] in over his head. His spoilers were from someone on the inside and crowd sourced info/tips – this is a whole new ball game,” one person commented.

“He’s such a whiny baby,” another comment read.

“He doesn’t remember what he’s posted before? Sir this is your job and you can’t be bothered to look through your own archives?” a third person added.

“He sounds bitter other people are in the spoiler announcing industry alongside him,” a fourth person wrote.

“His tone is so rude,” someone else’s comment read.

