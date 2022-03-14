Reality Steve Spoilers Wrong? Clayton Echard Teases ‘Bachelor’ Finale Twist

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” has turned out to be one of the most dramatic ever — for real this time.

With the finale set to air on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, followed by the “After the Final Rose” special, fans are piecing together what went down on night one of the finale and what’s happened on social media, to try to figure out where Clayton is now.

Warning: Major spoilers for “The Bachelor” ahead.

In his March 8, 2022, blog post, Reality Steve was able to spoil the finale, though he didn’t give specific details about how everything ends up going down. In the blog, Steve writes that Susie Evans, who was sent home on the March 8, 2022, episode, will come back. And she will end up going to the final rose ceremony, where Clayton will propose to her. However, she is expected to say no.

While fans seemed to be on board with this spoiler, Clayton has thrown a bit of a wrench into things; he is denying that anyone has figured out how his season ends.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Said No One Has Guessed Correctly When it Comes to How the Finale Will Play Out

In a sit-down with Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast, Clayton discussed what’s happened up until the two-night finale — and he opened up a little bit about what “Bachelor” fans can expect.

Clayton did say that fans will have some closure after they watched Tuesday night’s episode. However, he doesn’t seem too confident that anyone has actually figured it out 100% yet.

“I think nobody has the slightest clue of what’s going to happen. Again, I’m online a lot, and I’ll just say that I haven’t even seen one person get it right,” he told Kaitlyn.

“So, that’s, I guess, the way I’ll tease it. Everyone’s making these judgments, and no one was even close to correctly pinning what happened. So, I think I would just tell people to reserve judgment until they see the full story and then I think people will understand why I’ve done everything that I’ve done,” he added.

He also encouraged fans to “see the story all the way through” before passing judgment on him.

Clayton’s Season May Not Really End Until ‘After the Final Rose’

It’s unknown what’s happened in Clayton’s life after he wrapped filming in Iceland. According to Reality Steve, Clayton is still single — and has been single since he season ended.

However, there has been plenty of speculation that he has been seeing someone, perhaps from his season, and, if that’s the case, that will undoubtedly come out on “After the Final Rose” which will air live on March 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Clayton, while apologetic, understanding, and very self-aware, told Kaitlyn that he has no regrets following his season.

“I know through all my actions at the end of the day, I have no regrets. I wish I would have done things differently, but my journey was 100 percent authentic, I did what I thought was best at the time. I wish I would have done it differently now watching it back and seeing what happened. But because I followed my heart, I stayed true to myself. And if you stay true to yourself, you can live with your actions at the end of the day. If you don’t stay true to yourself… if you make decisions that aren’t your own in that role … that will eat you up until the end of the day,” he said on Off the Vine.

