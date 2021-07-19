Was Reality Steve Wrong About the ‘Bachelorette’ Winner?

Reality Steve has a pretty good track record when it comes to revealing the winners of “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor.” In fact, there have only been a handful of times that his spoilers have been wrong.

However, he’s made some corrections so far in Katie Thurston‘s season, which he blames on the fact that filming is happening in only one location, which makes it more challenging for him to confirm the things that he’s hearing.

While he previously corrected one spoiler; he had received intel that John Hersey would make it to the top four, but he ended up going home fairly early on, he has since made another correction. This one, however, is a bit more serious because it changes Thurston’s top four guys.

Warning: “Bachelorette” spoilers ahead.

Reality Steve previously reported that Thurston would go on Hometown Dates with Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, and Blake Moynes. He predicted that Michael Allio would self-eliminate ahead of Hometown Dates, leaving Thurston with the four other guys. However, Reality Steve has since changed up the order in which the guys go home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Michael Allio Does Self-Eliminate, but not Before the Week of Hometown Dates

As Reality Steve previously blogged, Allio is going to take himself out of the running to be Thurston’s fiance, but it’s going to happen later than we previously thought.

“Michael does self-eliminate, but not until next week. So at the end of the episode tonight, your final 4 are: Michael A., Blake, Justin, and Greg. Andrew gets sent home at the rose ceremony. However, the next day Andrew comes back to say goodbye, which is what we’ve seen in the promos all season,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog published July 19, 2021.

The rest of the story remains the same, however. Allio doesn’t introduce his family to Thurston, and ends up leaving because of his son, James. The circumstances aren’t completely clear at this point — but it seems safe to assume that Allio isn’t ready to introduce a woman to his son, especially not knowing that he will 100% end up with her in the end.

The ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Is Still Blake Moynes

Despite Reality Steve mixing up Spencer and Allio’s elimination timeline, he is still confident that Moynes is the one who Thurston chooses on the finale. The two are said to be engaged — and still very much together.

However, last week, Thurston took to her Instagram Stories to share an interesting post with a message that led some to believe that the ending of the show would be different from what’s been spoiled.

Thurston reposted an Instagram upload that one of her friends shared in which a fan was convinced that she was with Hersey because she was spotted hanging out at the bar that he bartends at in La Jolla.

Thurston wrote, “you think you know the ending, until you don’t!” over the top of the pic. While she could have simply been talking about the Hersey rumors, it’s also possible that she could have been hinting about the finale of her season in a bigger way… or maybe not. Thurston has been very active on social media since filming wrapped, but she’s been rather careful about what she shares as to not give too much away.

