Rick Leach Slammed After Saying He Still Has Feelings for Michelle Young

Rick Leach is a 32-year-old California resident who appeared on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Leach had a one-on-one date with Young fairly early on in the season, and while the two seemed to hit it off, he was eliminated before Hometown Dates.

“I’m someone who is very lighthearted. I like to enjoy life even during the serious moments, and I like to make people laugh,” Rick said on an episode of the “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast in October. “I know that you’re not guaranteed one-on-one time with Michelle, and a big concern of mine was going home that first night if I don’t make an impression,” he shared.

A lot of fans really liked Leach and enjoyed watching his connection with Young grow throughout the beginning of the season. However, Young felt something stronger with her other guys, including Joe Coleman and Nayte Olukoya.

On the “Men Tell All,” Young’s exes got together to discuss their time on the show, and to air out any grievances they had. Well, when Leach was in the hot seat, he admitted that he still very much has feelings for Young, even though the two had only gotten to know each other over the course of a couple of weeks.

Leach Admitted That He Had & Still Has Feelings for Young

In a preview for Monday night’s “Men Tell All,” Leach opened up about how he’s feeling after being sent home on “The Bachelorette.” “Yeah, 100%,” Leach said when co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe asked him if he still had feelings for Young. “I mean, there’s moments I had shared with Michelle that made me feel like I had found my person. I mean, that one-on-one date, I don’t really know if I’ll ever top that, you know?” Leach said.

“Just dancing with her, in that moment, I can’t replicate that, and the feelings I felt,” he went on. “She’s amazing. It’s something I dreamt about. I want to find a partner in life, that I can conquer the world with. That I can start a family with. And I felt like I was really close,” Leach went on.

He added that he was extremely nervous to see Young and that he barely slept the night before in anticipation of their on-screen chat.

Several ‘Bachelorette’ Fans Felt That Leach Was Being Insincere

After ABC released the sneak peek of the Monday, December 6, 2021, episode of the “Men Tell All,” fans took to Reddit to discuss Leach’s reaction to the questions he was asked about Young. It seems that many people felt that Leach was being “insincere,” perhaps trying to set himself up to become the next “Bachelor.”

“The look on Tayshia’s face at the beginning of this clip is cracking me up. It looks like she thinks he’s full of sh**,” one fan wrote.

“So extra,” added another.

“Maybe he wants to be the next bachelor after Clayton,” a third comment read.

“if it’s genuine that’s actually too bad [because] it makes him sound insincere,” another Redditor remarked. One commenter agreed, adding that Leach seems a little over-the-top given that he and Young only went on “one date” together.

“Clap clap amazing ‘Bachelor’ audition!!” another fan wrote.

