Riley Christian Announces Huge Move Post-‘BiP’ & Maurissa Gunn Shows Support

As “Bachelor in Paradise” fans have been spending time wondering if Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn have ended their engagement, Christian has been focused on the next steps in his career.

While many “Bachelor/ette” contestants go on to become influencers, Christian has stayed true to his career goals, and is making one of them come true.

“After attending a small college in Ohio, he moved to New York City to attend Syracuse School of Law and pursue his dreams of being a big city lawyer. Since graduating, he has been working as an attorney practicing medical malpractice and the grind has been nonstop,” his ABC bio reads, in part.

Now, Christian has announced that he’s is opening his very own law firm.

Christian Law Firm Is ‘Coming Soon’ & Gunn Liked the Instagram Announcement

While the internet has made itself dizzy trying to find out what’s going on in Christian’s personal life, he made the biggest announcement of the year — and it has nothing to do with the status of his personal life.

“I always wanted to be able to do some good in the world. Ya know, help some people that really need it. I never thought I’d put it together from my living room, but here I am. Christian Law practice coming soon. Wish us luck. We’re going to need it,” Christian captioned an Instagram post on January 19, 2022.

Christian received a ton of positive feedback in the comments section of the post, and the upload received more than 32,000 likes in the first 15 hours that it was live. One of those likes came from Christian’s fiancee, Gunn, who appears to be supporting his new endeavor regardless of the fact that she deleted nearly all of the photos of them together from her social media.

Neither Christian nor Gunn have addressed the split rumors, and they haven’t posted anything together on social media since December 2021.

Fans Are Happy for Christian but Some Are Concerned About the Name of the Firm

A Reddit thread about Christian’s new business venture has received more than 1,000 upvotes, and “Bachelor” fans seem absolutely thrilled that Christian is taking this big step in his career.

The vast majority of fans are showing their support for Christian, but some are expressing some concerns that the law firm’s name, “Christian Law,” may confuse people. Despite the fact that Christian is Riley’s last name, some people seem to think that the name of the law firm suggests that he will be serving people with a Christian background. Fans think that for people who don’t know Christian, this could cause some complications.

“That’s awesome. I know Christian is his last name, but I agree with everyone below who said he might want to rethink that. I thought the name meant he was only working with people who practice Christianity,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Good for Riley. My bf opened up his own law practice as well. It definitely took a few years to actually get the business going. I wish Riley well. His social media presence can definitely help him get clients,” another person wrote.

“I know it’s his last name but Christian Law is the worst name ever for a law firm,” a third comment read.

“Is it a law practice for Christian laws? I think he should rethink the name,” a fourth person added.

