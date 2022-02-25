Riley Christian Criticized for ‘Cringe’ Post-Breakup Caption

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn ended their engagement just six months after getting engaged on the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale.

After weeks of fans speculating that the two had split, they released a joint statement confirming the news.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the statement read, according to People magazine.

Riley and Maurissa have chosen not to speak out about their split in any further detail, but both have since been active on social media, and both have addressed the split in their own ways. However, fans were quick to criticize Riley’s post, which he uploaded on February 17, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Riley Thanked Those Closest to Him for Their Support

Riley shared a photo of himself taken in Long Island, New York, and penned a lengthy Instagram caption to address his recent split.

“It takes a while for me to heal, but I thank you all for your patience. This has not at all been an easy time. This has been one of the most difficult times of my life, but as with everything I always do my best to move forward with hopeful and positive spirits. But you see, I was always taught by my pops that ‘we bend but don’t break.’ But some very good people showed me otherwise,” Riley’s caption begins.

He went on to thank his friend, Dijah Pickle, for “listening to [him] wail.” He thanked his mom for teaching him “that it’s ok to break because the good people in my life would carefully and gently help me put my broken pieces back together.”

Riley also thanked his father, whom he hasn’t seen in 11 years. “I’ll never forget the time we spent together and the breakfast you made for the family every Sunday morning after baseball practice,” he wrote.

Some ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Felt Riley’s Post Was ‘too Much’

Shortly after Riley shared his Instagram post, some fans took to Reddit to discuss what he had to say. Several fans criticized Riley

“He’s too much for me. Any time someone goes this hard for being 100% wholesome all the time, it comes across as disingenuous to me. I can’t not cringe,” one Redditor commented.

“Normal people don’t post a breakup opus thanking their parents and fans after a two month relationship lol. These reality show contestants really think they’re all that celebrity once they come off the show,” added another.

“I’m sorry, I know most of this sub loves Riley, but this… this is embarrassing. Who is hiring this man as a lawyer when he’s writing paragraphs-long captions about a breakup? A breakup that involved someone he dated for just a few months?? Maybe he’s just going the influencer route, but if he’s trying to maintain any shred of credibility as a professional, this is too much,” a third person wrote.

“It’s the breakup Oscar speech statement for me,” another comment read.

“I’ve never seen someone thank their parents in a break up post like he’s accepting an Oscar,” a fifth person added.

