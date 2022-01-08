Fans Think a Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Has Split

“Bachelor in Paradise” finished airing back in October 2021, and three couples ended up getting engaged. While things seemed to be going well for the lovebirds, there may be some trouble post-“Paradise” for one of the couples.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are still going strong, as are Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin — but fans have noticed a change in social media activity between Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn, and many fans think that the two have called it quits.

Rumors that these two broke things off hit a fever pitch on Friday, January 7, 2021, when some Reddit fans noticed that Maurissa deleted some of the photos of her and Riley from her Instagram feed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Maurissa Posted an Instagram Story in Which She Wasn’t Wearing Her Engagement Ring

As is the case with many couples who call off engagements, the absence of the engagement ring tends to be the first sign that something is amiss. In fact, when former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams broke things off with her fiance Zac Clark, fans were clued in when Tayshia was spotted without her ring.

On Friday, Maurissa posted a video to her Instagram Stories in which she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. In the video. Maurissa was holding her phone while looking at herself in a mirror. She wasn’t wearing any jewelry on either hand in the post.

Moreover, Maurissa shared a couple of other things to social media that suggest that she’s single. The first was a note from her sister that accompanied a fruit basket of sorts. “If you haven’t heard this today, I’m proud [of you]. You’re an amazing person, and I love you.”

“I don’t know what I’d do without you sister,” Maurissa captioned the video that captured an arrangement of grapes and chocolate covered strawberries.

In the very next post, Maurissa shared a quote that read, “All that glitters is not gold.”

Fans Say Maurissa & Riley Did Not Spend New Year’s Eve Together

Unlike several other “Bachelor in Paradise” couples, it appears as though Maurissa and Riley were not together to ring in the new year. A few Reddit users noticed this, and commented on the thread about the possible split.

In fact, while other couples took to social media to share posts in honor of 2022, Maurissa and Riley didn’t post anything together.

Riley hasn’t made any major changes to his Instagram account — by way of deleting pictures — and he even shared a 2021 “highlight reel” back on December 31 that featured plenty of Maurissa — but she didn’t like the post, nor did she comment on it. However, a post by Riley on January 5, 2021, failed to mention Maurissa.

“We ain’t come this far just to come this far. Work hard, stay humble, but still let ‘em know that you got it. No matter how many times we get knocked down we get back up. Giving it everything we got all 2022,” Riley captioned a compilation video of himself working out.

While neither Riley nor Maurissa have confirmed or denied the split rumors at this time, many fans are convinced these two are done — and have expressed sadness.

“STOP IT RIGHT NOW,” one Redditor commented on a thread speculating the split.

“That was the couple I thought would make it the most!!! I’m shocked,” another wrote.

“Omg noooooo I thought they would make it,” a third person added.

