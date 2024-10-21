Former ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner Weds in Stunning Colorado Event

A former winner of “The Bachelorette” is now married. Roberto Martinez Jr., who won season 6, married Becky Boggs in Colorado on October 19.

Martinez received the final rose from “The Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky in 2010. The two left filming engaged, and their relationship lasted for a while. As Us Weekly noted, however, Martinez and Fedotowsky split in November 2011.

Now Fedotowsky is married to Kevin Manno, and they have two children.

Boggs and Martinez announced their engagement via Facebook in March.

Roberto Martinez & Becky Boggs Wed at The Broadmoor

Former “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star Kiptyn Locke was a guest at Martinez’s wedding and shared some peeks of the reception via his Instagram Stories on October 19.

“Congratulations Roberto! One of the best humans I know,” Locke wrote to accompany a photo of Martinez and Boggs dancing.

Another of Locke’s Instagram Stories revealed the wedding took place at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Fellow Bachelor Nation alum Angela Amezcua accompanied Locke. Amezcua and Locke went public with their romance in April.

Bachelor Nation Gushed Over Martinez

Fans shared their thoughts in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

“I had no idea [Martinez and Locke] were even friends [to be honest]. I’m happy for Roberto, one of the few good Bachelorette F1s in my opinion,” one Reddit user commented.

“My Sweaty King!! They made him climb that hill to propose in a full black suit,” a fan recalled.

“Roberto still the #1 hottie,” declared another.

Someone else commented, “I remember watching Ali and Roberto get engaged. I was so convinced they were end game!”

“I thought he was so hot when I was young. And I still do as a middle aged mom,” quipped a separate Redditor.

“Talk about a blast from the past! The way I had a massive crush on Roberto. Congratulations to him and his new wife. I forgot Kiptyn and Angela were dating, they look great together,” added a different fan.

“What a blast from the past. I used to be obsessed with Ali and Roberto 😂 watched so many fan videos of them,” admitted another Reddit user.

“Omggg what a blast from the past. I think I need to watch this season again,” read a different fan’s comment.

Ali Fedotowsky & Martinez Were ‘Unhappy More Than We Were Happy’

In March 2012, a few months after Fedotowsky and Martinez split, she opened up to E! News about their relationship. “We were really trying to make it work, and realizing it wasn’t getting better,” she explained.

“We were unhappy more than we were happy, and something needed to change…I didn’t want to let people down,” Fedotowsky added.

She continued, “I felt anger from my followers, fans…The pressure was to make sure we did what would make both of us happy.”

Fedotowsky shares frequent updates about her life with her kids, Molly and Riley, and husband via her Instagram page. Martinez, however, keeps a much lower profile online across social media platforms. It seems Boggs does as well.

So far, it doesn’t appear that any other wedding updates from Martinez and Boggs’ big day have surfaced on social media.