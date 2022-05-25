Rumors That Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Have Split Continue

“The Bachelorette” fans have been speculating that Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya may be experiencing trouble in their engagement. The pair got engaged in the finale of their season, which aired in December 2021, and they suggested at the time they were eager to plan a wedding and have Olukoya move to Minnesota where Young lived. Now, just months later, a number of fans have a sense things have changed. Have Young and Olukoya split, or could an end to their engagement be on the horizon?

Some Fans Think There Is Obvious Friction in the Relationship

Neither Young nor Olukoya have shared anything that directly supports the possibility their relationship is on rocky ground. However, “Bachelor Nation” fans on Reddit have been keeping a close eye on what “The Bachelorette” pair says and does. Some people believe they have seen subtle signs on social media or during podcast appearances that signal problems in Young and Olukoya’s romance. As these potential signals replicate, speculation regarding an impending split escalates. Other franchise fans, however, believe all is well for the couple and think some look too hard and too deep searching for cracks in every franchise relationship.

On May 25, a new thread discussing Young and Olukoya started on Reddit. “Seeing their interactions before vs. now is just a stark difference,” the thread author suggested. One forum member joked, “Unleash the stans!!!!” before detailing what they saw as signs supporting the possibility the pair’s romance might be fizzling. “But seriously, it’s pretty obvious Michelle and Nayte are either already broken up or about to break up,” the poster continued.

“I don’t think they’re broken up. But if any other couple said right after the show that one of them was moving to the other’s home state ‘asap’ and then it’s almost 7 months later and they’re still long distance, most people would assume here that they’re not going to last,” another person suggested.

Young & Olukoya Have Plenty of Supporters Though

A number of Reddit forum members noted Young and Olukoya continue to interact with one another’s Instagram posts. They have not spent time together in person for about a month, it seems, and a few people suggested “The Bachelorette” stars may get together for the long Memorial Day weekend. Quite a few posters noted Young is wrapping up the school year as a teacher, which is typically a very busy time for educators.

“I’m going to wait to judge until her school years is over and/or we hear from them themselves,” noted one person.

“Nayte and Michelle are not huge social media people. They don’t post much even when they’re together,” someone else pointed out while suggesting their social media activity might not be a sign of anything significant. The same poster, however, admitted they were “getting some Zayshia vibes,” referencing Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams, who split not long after fans started intensely speculating about it.

“I know people are upset by this take lol but Reddit always calls it. Always,” on splits within the franchise, someone joked. The speculation regarding Young and Olukoya’s relationship will probably continue throughout the weeks or months to come, although “The Bachelorette” pair has plenty of fans rooting for their success too.