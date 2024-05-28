Ryan Sutter Gives Update on Marriage Following Cryptic Post

Season 1 “Bachelorette” winner Ryan Sutter has provided an update on his wife — and his marriage — after a cryptic post had fans concerned.

About a week after Sutter’s initial post in which he expressed deeply missing Trista Sutter, he confirmed that she’s back home and things are back to normal.

“They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true. It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you,” Ryan Sutter captioned an Instagram post on May 26. He went on to say that his worry has turned into “peace and celebration.”

“It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about,” he added.

“Welcome back @tristasutter We missed you,” he concluded. Ryan Sutter didn’t say where Trista Sutter was, but there have been rumors that she was off filming “Special Forces.”

Trista Sutter chose Ryan Sutter on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette” back in 2003. The two got married that same year and went on to have two children together.

Fans Reacted to Ryan Sutter’s Family Post

Many “Bachelorette” fans were relieved to see the Sutter family back together — and happy.

“Better together. @ryansutter and @tristasutter you both are such an inspiration to watch. I have loved your journey together and your beautiful family,” one person wrote.

“She’s filming a reality show. She’s not dead ffs! You’re so dramatic for no reason!!!” someone else added, seemingly referring to the aforementioned rumors.

“The happy reunion I knew would be coming! Wonder what all the people who were speculating trouble in paradise will say now when they see your beautiful family smiling and celebrating in actual paradise?! Always ignore the skeptics and haters,” a third comment read.

“So true!!! Welcome back Trista! Happy Memorial weekend! Enjoy family time,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Trista Sutter Confirmed That She Was Okay Following the Concerns for Her Wellbeing

On May 25, Trista Sutter posted on Instagram for the first time since May 12. She was quick to address the concerns of fans.

“In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful,” she wrote.

“My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels. We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention,” she continued.

“This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ‘cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions. To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters. He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share,” she added.

