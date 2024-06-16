‘Bachelorette’ Star Opens up About ‘Hoping We’re on the Right Path’

Fans of “The Bachelorette” have shared some concerns regarding the status of a fan-favorite couple amid some emotional social media posts. As People noted, the first “Bachelorette” couple, Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter, got married 20 years ago, in December 2003. However, Trista was recently away from the family for a short time.

In a recent Instagram post, Ryan wrote about how they were doing their best, and his words seemed to resonate with fans. In part, Ryan wrote, “We make decisions not knowing the outcome but hoping we’re on the right path – hoping the questions will be answered in time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Ryan Sutter Wrote About Doing His Best

On May 29, Ryan took to his Instagram page to reflect on life. He included a black-and-white photo showing him sitting on the beach next to Trista. She leaned her head on his shoulder as they looked out over the ocean at sunset.

“We do our best – to do and to be good, to live and to treat others well,” “The Bachelorette” star began in his caption.

He included a lengthy caption with his post and touched on trusting “the process” and trusting “our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean.” Ryan also wrote about building meaningful relationships while contributing to “a common good.”

“We do our best to remain easy in a difficult world, to be honest in deceitful times and to be open when it’s safer to stay closed,” Ryan added.

“The Bachelorette” star also shared, “Sometimes there are moments, moments like this one, in which we get a glimpse of just how beautiful life can be…To appreciate what and who we love most.”

Fans who watched the first season of “The Bachelorette” with Trista and Ryan know he frequently wrote letters and poems for Trista. His recent Instagram posts have followed a similar vein.

Some “Bachelorette” fans criticized Ryan’s earlier Instagram post while Trista was away from the family. According to TMZ on June 11, Trista was gone filming season 3 of Fox’s “Special Forces.”

To some Instagram followers, Ryan’s May 17 post about being separated from Trista sounded like something serious, such as a death or divorce. Others thought it was sweet and fairly typical of Ryan’s style.

Once the couple reunited, Trista defended her husband in an Instagram post of her own.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Love Ryan & Trista Sutter’s Love

“The Bachelorette” fans had plenty to say about Ryan’s “do our best” Instagram post. While his earlier posts received a divided response, this one seemed to get mostly positive feedback.

“You and your wife are excellent examples of the way it should be,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Love you guys. Have loved you from the start. Ryan you were always my choice for Trista from the first episode. Happy you’re having a wonderful life,” added another supporter.

“You truly are a beautiful writer and wordsmith Ryan. Keep writing,” someone else commented.

“So sweet, such a genuine heart and the love you have for your wife today is inspiring. Thx for sharing some of it with the world,” wrote a different Instagram user.