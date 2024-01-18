‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Accidentally Provides Big Pregnancy Update

Aformer “Bachelor in Paradise” star is sharing exciting updates on her pregnancy and fans are thrilled for her. Sarah Herron is expecting twins after a very difficult journey working to expand her family with her husband, Dylan Brown. The couple endured a heartbreaking loss in 2023, but 2024 seems off to a wonderful start.

In October 2022, Herron revealed via Instagram that after two years of trying to start a family, she was pregnant. The pregnancy came after three rounds of egg retrievals and two embryo transfers, along with surgery for endometriosis.

Herron’s pregnancy continued smoothly, it seemed, until heartbreak hit in January 2023. The couple’s son Oliver was born at 24 weeks, weighing just two pounds. Sadly, he died shortly after his birth.

Additional attempts to become pregnant followed, and in December 2023, Herron shared she was having her last two frozen embryos transferred. The transfer was successful, and the “Bachelor in Paradise” star just shared a major update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Herron Is Expecting Twin Girls

On January 16, Herron gave Bachelor Nation a pregnancy update via her Instagram Stories. She noted, “Just BAWLED my eyes out in therapy. my grief for Oliver is heavy right now as his heavenly birthday [is] 12 days away.”

She continued, “It hurts so bad, and simultaneously I know he’s sending me these little girls to comfort me right now.”

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans did not miss Herron’s mention of “these little girls.” She had already revealed the embryo transfer was successful and she was expecting twins. Now, she also revealed both babies are girls.

In her next Instagram Story, Herron wrote that she “texted my reiki healer to tell her the good news because she has seen female energies in my readings all year.”

She added that her reiki healer sent her a voice memo saying “she literally just finished a reading on someone and MY daughter came through. Full chills, she was crying in the voice memo!”

Bachelor Nation Is Rooting for a Successful Pregnancy for Herron

Not long after providing those updates, Herron returned with another Instagram Story. She shared someone’s response to her earlier post, and that person wrote simply “GIRLS!!” in their message. The former “Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” star replied, “Oops. cat’s outta the bag. But yes, we knew the sex of all our embryos.”

Herron and her husband knew both embryos in the last transfer were girls, but she had not shared that with her followers. Before that, she had noted the appointment they had, which she had been a bit anxious about, had gone well.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s update was shared on Reddit, and several excited posters commented on it. “I really hope she has the most uneventful, safe pregnancy ever,” one Redditor commented.

“I’m so here for all the future mommy-daughter content. It’s going to be so cute,” another gushed.

“She will raise such bada** and adventurous little girls,” concurred someone else.

A different Redditor added, “She deserves these little babies so much. I’ve never wanted a successful pregnancy for anyone more!”