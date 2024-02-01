‘Bachelor’ Star Pays Tribute to Lost Child on Anniversary of His Death

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” opened up to fans as she navigated a heartbreaking day. Sarah Herron, who originally appeared on Sean Lowe’s season, lost her son Oliver one year ago.

Oliver was born at just 24 weeks. In revealing the loss, Herron shared in an Instagram post on February 1, 2023, that Oliver died “in his dad’s arms shortly after” his birth.

Herron is now pregnant again. She and her husband are cautiously excited, but the couple made sure to honor their son on the day they lost him in 2023 as well.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Herron Reflected on the Difficulties of Losing Oliver

On January 28, Herron shared an emotional post about the loss of Oliver on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Sweet boy. I’ve sat down to write this post over a dozen times this month but the words have not come to me.”

The first photo in Herron’s post showed her now-husband holding her hand as she lay in a hospital bed. His other hand was placed on Oliver as the infant lay in a bassinet. Other photos showed powerful moments from both Herron’s pregnancy with Oliver and moments after the loss of him.

“Every time I try to go back to that day, I’m nudged by a little wet nose, pulling me to go for a walk–and I am saved by the bell,” the former “Bachelor” star admitted, referring to her dog Rio.

Herron shared, “It’s been 1 year since you came into this world and quickly left us. There’s no escaping that reminder.” She continued, “It’s been 1 year of soul-awakening grief and rebirth.”

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant shared eloquent thoughts about making it through the past year. “It’s been the longest and fastest year of my life; unbearable and becoming.” She also noted that Oliver is “everywhere,” even though he is not alive and with them.

“You are not a little boy turning one today, you are the sun on a January day, the songs that remind me of you, and amazingly now, you are the sea turtles that everyone sees,” Herron wrote.

Herron Received Lots of Love from Bachelor Nation

Herron also wrote that while she thought “life could never be vibrant again” after Oliver’s death, “slowly, color crept back in.”

Since Oliver’s death, Herron has been open about continued efforts to conceive again via IVF. On January 4, she revealed via Instagram that the most recent transfer had been successful. She and her husband are expecting twins.

Not only is Herron expecting twins, but she accidentally revealed that both babies are girls.

In her tribute to Oliver, Herron wrote about the twin girls she is expecting. She also shared, “Sweet Oliver, I promise your name will always be said on our house and your sisters will know all about you.”

“I know they will never be YOU. We love and miss you forever, Oliver. Happy Heavenly Birthday,” the “Bachelor” alum wrote to close out her tribute.

Fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Ashley Iaconetti, who is expecting her second child with Jared Haibon, commented, “Happy heavenly birthday, Oliver. Your mama is so special and a beautiful writer and soul.”

Lesley Murphy, who was also on Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor,” wrote, “Happy heavenly birthday sweet boy.”

“Your words resonate with so many and your never ending love for your son is inspirational,” a supporter shared.

“Your beautiful words paint such a sweet picture of Oliver. He is so special and so are his parents!!! Thank you for sharing,” added another.

Herron’s husband, Dylan Brown, also commented on the Instagram post. “What a year! Full of loss, growth, bonding, reflection and most of all, hope through resiliency.” He continued, “Oliver, you taught us more than you will ever know. We love you deeper than words can express.”