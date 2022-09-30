Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Reveals Major News & Fans Go Wild

“Bachelor Nation” is celebrating thrilling news this week, as former contestant Sarah Herron just made an exciting announcement. Herron first appeared on season 17 of “The Bachelor” with Sean Lowe, and she joined the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” twice after that. Herron never found lasting love on reality television, but she did find her Mr. Right off-screen. Now, Herron and her fiance, Dylan Brown, have revealed fabulous news about expanding their family.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brown & Herron Are Expecting

“We can’t keep a secret any longer!” Herron teased in a September 29 Instagram post. “Our embryo transfer was a success and I am pregnant with our baby boy!” Herron detailed their baby boy was “measuring in at 7 weeks old today,” and this week they were able to see “our baby’s heartbeat flicker for the first time.”

This journey to becoming a mother has not been an easy one for Herron. In March 2021, Herron opened up about the couple’s struggles in an Instagram post. After a diagnosis of diminished ovarian reserve (DOR), the former “Bachelor” star detailed, “I never imagined it would go this way for me—that at 34 I’d be told my chances of having a baby naturally, are very slim.” They had tried to conceive naturally for seven months before pursuing fertility testing. That was when they received her DOR diagnosis, which meant “My egg count and quality is low.”

At that point, Herron started Letrozole with the hopes it would lead to her ovaries maturing eggs. She explained she was “open to options” and felt optimistic, and in June 2021, Herron shared an egg retrieval procedure had taken 10 eggs. As things progressed, Herron revealed in August 2021 they had “3 beautifully healthy embryos ready for transfer.” Herron’s first embryo transfer took place in November 2021, but that transfer resulted in a chemical pregnancy. The couple continued on their fertility journey, and Herron shared on August 30 they had done another embryo transfer.

Herron Received Loads of Support

Before Herron was able to share her exciting baby news, she experienced a major obstacle. On September 10, she revealed on Instagram she had tripped on a curb and broken her knee cap. The recovery process would take about six months, she explained, and the timing certainly wasn’t ideal. Despite all the difficulties and setbacks, Herron and Brown reached the point where they were ready to reveal the last embryo transplant was successful.

Herron noted she believed the pregnancy and the knee cap break “coincided for a reason and though it was excruciating, it turned into a miraculous path that I know I needed to take.” The former “Bachelor” star also they would be “holding our breath until the day our baby is earth side with us.” The pregnancy announcement received nearly 100,000 “likes” and almost 4,000 comments in the course of a couple of days as both “Bachelor Nation” veterans and fans celebrated the news.

“I am soooooooo overwhelmingly happy for you and our family!!! congratulations!!!” gushed Kendall Long.

“Yayyy!! I had a good feeling!! So so happy for you!” added Ashley Iaconetti.

“OH MY GOSH!!!! I’m so thrilled for y’all!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!” Becca Tilley raved.

At least two dozen other franchise personalities commented as well, and it was clear Herron’s Instagram community was extraordinarily thrilled to see this news. “The Bachelor” star was quite open about her fertility journey along the way, and it seems likely she will keep everybody regularly updated as the pregnancy progresses as well.