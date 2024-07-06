Bachelor Nation Star Welcomes Twins, Grateful for ‘Prayers for Our Tiny Warriors’

Bachelor Nation has good reason to celebrate as a franchise alum just welcomed twins. “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Sarah Herron shared the sweet news via social media and fans had a lot to say about it.

Herron and her husband, Dylan Brown, welcomed twin baby girls. As “The Bachelor” alum revealed details of the twins’ arrival, she noted the family was grateful for “continued prayers for our tiny warriors.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Sarah Herron Welcomed Twin Girls on July 1

Herron took to Instagram on July 6 to share the exciting news. “World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star wrote.

She noted, “Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early.” Herron continued, “We’re all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us–undeniably filled with twists and turns.”

“The Bachelor” alum added, “The girls are fighters and getting stronger every day–we all are.”

“Today’s plan: Sleep, breathe and grow! Welcome to the world little ones! My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles,” Herron shared.

Herron also added a string of hashtags at the end of her Instagram caption. They included references to the girls being premature, being in the NICU, and coming via IVF.

Bachelor Nation Flooded Herron’s Post With Love & Congratulations

After sharing her Instagram post revealing the twins’ arrival, Herron shared an additional tidbit in an Instagram story.

“Last week we kept seeing so many double rainbows. Someone messaged me saying it was a message from: the girls that they were close. I have to agree,” Herron wrote. Indeed, the girls arrived soon after the multiple instances of double rainbows were seen.

In another Instagram story, she wrote, “Much needed breakfast away from the hospital. Navigating time in the NICU is so heart wrenching, but I’ve hardly seen daylight in 6 days, so 30 minutes of vitamin D did wonders.”

Fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Jade Roper gushed, “Oh my goodness. Hi sweet, beautiful babies! Beyond happy for you, Sarah!!”

Catherine Giudici Lowe, Raven Gates Gottschalk, Tenley Molzahn, and Ashley Iaconetti shared sweet notes of congratulations, too.

Former “Bachelor” winner Vanessa Grimaldi commented, “THE WORLD IS SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!!!!!!!! Little blondie and brunette cuties😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Chris Harrison, the previous host of the franchise, wrote, “This makes me so happy for you guys. Sending all my love. God bless you and those beautiful girls.”

Ashley Spivey added, “Congrats sweet @sarahherron and @dylan.h.brown!! They are beautiful and I love Oliver is so proud of his little sisters.”

Herron and her husband had been expecting a baby boy in 2023, but sadly, he died shortly after his birth. The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum opened up about the difficult loss in a February 2023 Instagram post.

“I’ve never been so happy for a couple of strangers,” a fan shared in response to Herron’s announcement the twins had arrived.

Another person’s comment read, “NICU nurse here! 32 weekers are my absolute favorite! Little Poly pockets! 🥹 They will thrive and be home before you know it! 🫶🏼 congrats girl!! They are adorable! 🎀🧸🎀”