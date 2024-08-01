Bachelor Nation Star Shares Exciting Family News

A former “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant shared fantastic news with fans this week. Sarah Herron and her husband, Dylan Brown, took their twin girls home from the hospital.

Sarah Herron & Her Family Spent 28 Days in the Hospital

On July 31, Herron took to Instagram to share the news. After 28 days in the hospital after their birth, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star’s babies were ready to go home.

“Four Sundays ago we walked into labor and delivery after my water unexpectedly broke at 32 weeks pregnant with twins,” Herron’s caption began.

She continued, “Four Sundays later, we walked out with our beautiful, thriving daughters.”

The Bachelor Nation alum thanked everybody on the medical team who helped them throughout the challenging month. “Your warm, selfless care made our last 28 days in the NICU the best that it could be given the circumstance,” she praised.

Herron added, “You kept us calm and reassured the whole way. I will never forget a single face that we spent time with throughout this journey. Leaving truly is bittersweet.”

The video Herron included with her post showed her with her husband, walking out of the hospital. Each of them had an infant car seat on one arm and Herron smiled broadly as she walked through the door.

The clip also showed Herron packing up, as the couple had spent several days staying at the hospital with one of their girls discharged from the NICU and could stay in a room with them.

Herron also showed glimpses of the experience the couple had while at the hospital so much over the past 28 days.

Babies Colette & Everette Were Born at 32 Weeks

Bachelor Nation went wild over the news.

“Yay!!! The best news!! And Rio gets to see his girls,” wrote “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Jade Roper. Rio is the family dog. At the end of Herron’s video, the couple stood outside the front door of their home and gave Rio a chance to check out both babies.

One supporter replied to Roper’s comment, “Wasn’t his tail wagging the cutest thing? (Well.. next to those baby girls.)”

Ashley Iaconetti, who recently welcomed her second son, Hayden, wrote, “Yay!! So happy for you all!!”

Former franchise host Chris Harrison commented, “Yesss! Time to head home as a beautiful family.”

Lesley Murphy, who was on Sean Lowe’s season of “The Bachelor” with Herron, shared, “The freaking best❤️not me crying happy tears….again😭love yall!”

A follower gushed, “Wasn’t prepared for the Rio butt wiggles being the place I lost it! Welcome home girls!!!! Congratulations yall you did it!!”

“The Bachelor” subreddit had fans swooning over Herron’s news as well.

One Redditor wrote, “As a mama who had her baby spend 4 days in the NICU, I am so over the moon for them. I love happiness!!!!”

“My youngest brother was in NICU for 4 days and that was extremely stressful, I even felt it as a preteen. Can’t imagine 28 days as an adult,” another Redditor acknowledged.

Many Bachelor Nation Fans Were Especially Touched to See Rio Welcome the Girls Home

“I lost it when I saw Rio. As a dog mom who experienced pregnancy loss and was unable to carry a baby to term, I revere the dog child relationship,” noted someone else.

Before her successful pregnancy with Everette and Colette, Herron and her husband experienced a devastating loss. As the “Bachelor in Paradise” alum shared on Instagram in February 2023, the couple’s son Oliver was born very early and weighed just 2 pounds.

Oliver died after a very short time after his birth. Throughout her pregnancies and the loss of Oliver, Herron had Rio by her side. He experienced doggy excitement over the pregnancies and grief over Oliver’s death, just like Herron and Brown did.