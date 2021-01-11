Sarah Trott on ‘The Bachelor’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sarah Trott is a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, vying for the heart of Matt James. She is a multi-hyphenate career woman, splitting her time between social media influencing, blogging, modeling, reporting and podcasting.

Along with the other 31 women who greeted the real estate broker last week, Trott had to spend two weeks quarantining at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bachelor Nation developed a production bubble for the last season of The Bachelorette. This format is being employed once again, with all cast and crew quarantining and being tested before they could film.

Fans should expect her to have a “very up and down journey,” according to franchise host Chris Harrison during the season’s preview special.

During the preview for this season’s contestants, Harrison called her a “really impressive woman.”

“Really impressive woman, great career in broadcasting, comes from a very loving, tight-knit family. “Hits it off really well with Matt right away, catches, you know, very strong feelings early,” said Harrison. “But sometimes, you know, sometimes if you’re a fan of the show, those that get that early attention, those that have that really initial bright spark, it’s hard to continue that, because obviously the Bachelor, Bachelorette then has to go elsewhere.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. Trott Already Has a Connection to Bachelor Nation

While Bachelor Nation may not recognize Trott, she is no stranger to the franchise. First reported in October 2020, Reality Steve wrote, “Sarah Trott knows Katie Morton. She has a blog or something and one of the pictures on it is of her and Katie.”

Morton of course was a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor and season six of Bachelor in Paradise. She is in fact featured on Trott’s personal website on her “About” page. While it is unclear how the two know each other, the photo lines up with an August 2019 summer party Trott attended. They currently follow each other on Instagram.

2. She Is From San Diego, California

While she now lives in Los Angeles, Trott is originally from San Diego, California where her parents still currently live. She also grew up with a sister, Lauren. She recently documented her sister’s engagement in San Diego.

According to LinkedIn, she graduated from the area’s Scripps Ranch High School in 2014. After high school, she attended the University of Missouri-Columbia in Columbia, Missouri and interned in the District of Columbia.

3. Trott Was a Broadcast Journalist

In 2019, Trott left broadcast journalism to help care for her ailing father. Before then, she had experience reporting in Missouri, the District of Columbia and California.

“Although I’m still young, I can say my life work has been broadcast journalism,” Trott wrote on Instagram in February 2020. “Connecting people through stories and somehow allowing strangers to relate to one another.”

In the post she said she grew up watching the evening news with her parents as a means of delaying homework, eventually putting together fake newscasts in her garage.

“I thought it was fascinating how we trusted these people enough to bring them into our homes through television,” she continued. “I was captivated by the female journalists who were so confident, intelligent, knowledgeable and beautiful. I wanted to be like them.”

Trott graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2018, having studied broadcast journalism and political science. She would go on to serve as an anchor and reporter at ABC News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 in Palm Springs, California.

4. She Is a Caregiver for Her Dad With ALS

Harrison described her family as tight-knit, so it is not a big leap to understand why Trott quit her broadcasting career to become her father’s caretaker.

In a March 2020 blog post, she wrote, “I drive two and a half hours each way from Los Angeles to San Diego almost every week to visit my ailing father [Tom]. He’s approaching his fifth year in his battle with ALS Lou Gehrig’s Disease.”

The California native described his diagnosis as “shocking and so unexpected.” She has since become an advocate for the battle against the disease.

Since taking on the caregiver role, she has worked to create an online place for connection and resources, launching “Sarah’s Caregiver Community.”

This Facebook group will be, “A private group to connect caregivers, offer support, encouragement and resources.”

5. Trott Hosts the ‘From Here to Where’ Podcast

VideoVideo related to sarah trott on ‘the bachelor’: 5 fast facts you need to know 2021-01-11T05:06:07-05:00

Launched in January 2020, Trott’s From Here to Where podcast is focused on aiding young women who are transitioning into adulthood.

“From Here to Where is a community of goal getters and dream chasers,” according to the show’s description. “We’re transitioning into our twenties, first jobs, scary bosses, talking all things from sex dating relationships & wellness to networking and finances — the ups, the downs, and everything in-between. These interviews are bundled with the tips and tricks you definitely didn’t learn in school, hearing from those who have come before us, helping us navigate FROM HERE TO WHERE.”

There are currently nine episodes of her podcast available, but her website says there will be 20 in her first season.

Trott can be seen courting James tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

READ NEXT: Bachelor Nation Fan Favorites Host New Podcast