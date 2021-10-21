‘Bachelor’ Star Sarah Trott Reveals Devastating News About Her Dad

Sarah Trott, who appeared on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” has provided an update on her father, Tom Trott. Tom was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) six years ago, and he died on Friday, October 15, 2021, according to an emotional Instagram post that Sarah uploaded on October 20, 2021.

“Where do I even begin with this guy?! What an incredible man and inspiration. I love you endlessly and miss you so much already. You hung up your jersey last Friday after a hard fight with ALS. Six years of extra innings and surpassing everyone’s expectations both physically and mentally,” Sarah’s post read, in part.

“My amazing dad, a true family man, my mentor, my inspiration and loving father. You fought so bravely. It was an absolute honor to know you for 25 years and to be your daughter,” she added.

ALS is “a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord,” according to The ALS Association. Those who have loved ones affected by ALS have watched as the muscles in the body atrophy, making their ability to do things — such as walk — impossible. The disease is fatal.

Trott Praised Her Dad for His ‘Positive Spirit’

Sarah shared some sweet photos of memories that she has with her dad, that she will undoubtedly always cherish.

“You lost so much over the years to the cruel ways of ALS but you never allowed the disease to crush your positive spirit. You refused to let ALS cripple your goofy personality, your wit and wisdom, and most importantly you never let it dim your faith in Jesus,” her caption read, in part.

Back in September, Sarah had shared an update on her father, who had celebrated his 60th birthday in August. Tom seemed to be doing really well at the time. “Last week, my mom, sister and I were shocked he had the strength to go watch the community’s championship baseball game. Even though he could only stay an hour, we received so much joy, countless high fives and words of encouragement that lifted all our spirits,” Sarah wrote.

ALS tends to develop at different rates, depending on the patient. Sometimes, things go downhill quickly, and other times, patients can live 10 years or longer, according to The ALS Association. Those who have had family members diagnosed with ALS know that patients can seem okay one week, but things can change fairly quickly.

Trott Self-Eliminated on ‘The Bachelor’ in Order to Spend More Time With Her Dad





Trott served as a caregiver for her father, and told Matt such during one of their dates.

“Taking a step back to move home and be a caregiver was the best decision I ever could have made. My dad has ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I was 19 when we got that diagnosis, and it was completely shocking. How do you wrap your head around that? Your dad has a terminal illness. Fortunately, he’s still alive, and he’s still in good spirits,” she told Matt.

A short while later, Sarah decided that it was best for her to leave the show. She opened up to Katie Thurston, who also lost her dad to ALS.

“I really believe in the feelings I have for him, but I’m not cut out for this. I just can’t give this my all. All my worst insecurities are coming out. I really have to put my well-being first, and I’m not in a good headspace here,” Sarah told Katie.

“And I haven’t really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness, and it’s not like, years or months, it’s like, weeks. So, it’s really weighing on my heart, too — time away from him. And I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself,” she added.

