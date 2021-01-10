Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Requires Medical Attention at Rose Ceremony

In the season premiere of The Bachelor, a contestant tripped on her way to meet Matt James, and Chris Harrison joked “the women are literally falling for you.” That trend is set to go to another level with one of the women on the show nearly fainting during the second episode.

In a preview for the show shared by E! News, contestant Sarah Trott is shown struggling to stand during a rose ceremony. After stumbling off the makeshift stage, Trott crouches near the ground and can be heard saying “I feel like I’m going to pass out.” Medical personnel is then shown asking Trott if she’s okay.

Trott, 24, is a broadcast journalist from San Diego, California who has taken on the challenge of being her father’s caregiver after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Previews have shown Trott will have a one-on-one date with James in episode two.

“Sarah is thrilled to join Matt on a romantic ride aboard a 1930s biplane,” reads a press release from ABC about the episode. “But the love-struck bachelorette is having a difficult time seeing him with other ladies, leading to multiple women spiraling out of control on The Bachelor.”

Trott Wouldn’t Be the First to Pass Out at a Rose Ceremony

Way back on season 16 of The Bachelor in 2012, Erika Uhlig made a dramatic exit from the show. She passed out at a rose ceremony during episode three in a crowd of women. It was a panicked season with one contestant saying “Oh god, your lips are blue.”

The wild scene didn’t win over Ben Flajnik, who decided to eliminate Uhlig anyway.

It’s also far from the first time someone needed a medic on the show. Just last season on The Bachelor, Peter Weber needed 22 stitches after fighting a puma running into a golf cart and slicing his forehead with glass.

Other notable medical mishaps on the show include Clay Harbor breaking his wrist on season 14 of The Bachelorette and leaving the show to have surgery, as well as Tierra LiCausi falling down the stairs on season 17 of The Bachelor.

Trott needing a second to compose herself after feeling a little woozy isn’t that embarrassing compared to some of her predecessors.

Getting a 1-on-1 Date Early in the Season Bodes Well for Trott’s Chances

The first one-on-one date of Tayshia Adams’ portion of the latest season of The Bachelorette was awarded to Brendan Morais. After making a great impression on that date, Morais was a frontrunner who made it all the way to the final three before bowing out on his own accord.

While it’s unclear if Trott gets the first one-on-one date of the season (previews have shown Bri Springs also on a one-on-one date in week two), just getting one so early in the process is a great sign.

In 2017, FiveThirtyEight did a statistical analysis of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, and found that the earlier the better for one-on-one dates. Contestants who got a private date six weeks ahead of the final four have only a 4.3 percent chance of going home on that date and stay on the show an average of five weeks after the date.

