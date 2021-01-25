What Happened to Sarah Trott’s Father?

The current season of The Bachelor has already had its share of twists and turns. On the latest episode of the reality show, one contestant in particular had a difficult time sharing Bachelor Matt James with the rest of the women. Sarah Trott became one of James’ favorites after the two had a one-on-one date.

While at the dinner portion of the one-on-one date, Trott revealed to James that her dad is in poor health. The 24-year-old California broadcast journalist shared with James that her father has been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which is commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

ALS causes those to experience a progressive breakdown of the nervous system, which affects nerve cells in the spinal cord and in the brain. At the moment, there is no cure for ALS. Trott shared that her dad was diagnosed with ALS five years prior to going on the show.

“Taking a step back to move home and be a caregiver was the best decision I ever could have made,” Trott told James on their date. “My dad has ALS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I was 19 when we got that diagnosis, and it was completely shocking. How do you wrap your head around that? Your dad has a terminal illness. Fortunately, he’s still alive, and he’s still in good spirits.” She added that her parents are, “amazing role models.”

Trott Decided to Spend More Time With Her Dad

Trott and James hit it off on their one-on-one date, but Trott struggled with the pressure. As many Bachelor past contestants know, falling in love with someone who has multiple girlfriends can be tricky. Trott also struggled with staying on the show while her dad was sick.

“I really believe in the feelings I have for him, but I’m not cut out for this,” she told fellow contestant Katie Thurston on last week’s episode. “I just can’t give this my all. All my worst insecurities are coming out. I really have to put my well-being first, and I’m not in a good headspace here,” Sarah said. “And I haven’t really opened up to you about the situation with my dad, but he has a terminal illness, and it’s not like, years or months, it’s like, weeks. So, it’s really weighing on my heart too — time away from him. And I thought I was ready for this, but I have to be true to myself.”

Trott talked with James before she left the show. “Our connection is amazing, but I’ve been processing it and I’m just doubting everything and if I’m ready for this and if I can truly do this,” Trott told James. “I told you how important family is to me and being away from them, I think it’s just weighing so hard on me.”

A Bachelor Contestant Shared Her Dad’s Passing With Trott

While chatting with Trott, contestant Katie Thurston shared the difficult journey she faced. Thurston revealed to Trott, “My dad passed away in 2012, so I 100% encourage you to be with him. If I could get back the minutes I had with him…”

Trott emotionally continued saying, “It’s weighing on my heart, it’s so hard being here away from him knowing we don’t know how much time he has.”

Thurston teared up and replied, “I understand that more than I’d like to, knowing that I mean, yeah it changes everything, and I missed out on my goodbye with my dad, so I would never want that for you.”

