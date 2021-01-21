Sarah Trott Says Behind-the-Scenes Lie Contributed to Her Quitting ‘The Bachelor’

Shortly before self-eliminating on The Bachelor, Sarah Trott confided in fellow contestant Katie Thurston that her father may only have weeks to live due to his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis. That led many to question why Trott ever thought it was a good idea to go on the show in the first place.

Trott told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima that one reason she was okay with the decision was because she was falsely led to believe that she’d be able to talk with her family while filming the show.

“I thought I would be able to communicate with my parents and have access to a phone and to talk with them, and some of those things turned out differently once I got there,” Trott said. “I was hopeful I’d still be able to stay in connection with them, but that really wasn’t a possibility when I got there, which was pretty difficult.”

Zima was puzzled by that answer and pointed out that it’s common knowledge that contestants on the show are isolated from the outside world and don’t have access to their phones. Zima then asked Trott, “Were you told you’d get a different arrangement?”

“Yeah, a couple people told me I’d be able to talk with family,” Trott said.

Who exactly Trott is referring to is still a mystery, but given she was asked whether a different arrangement was promised, it seems as though she’s accusing the production team of enticing her on to the show with a lie. Entertainment Tonight says it reached out to Warner Brothers for comment about Trott’s claim.

Trott Left Very Little Wiggle Room for Returnee Theories

Former Bachelor contestant Bekah Martinez said there was “literally no doubt” in her mind that Trott will return to the show before Matt James’ time as The Bachelor is through. While Zima didn’t ask about that theory, Trott still offered plenty of evidence that she won’t be making another appearance this season.

“Things have really progressed even in the time where I was gone,” Trott said of her father’s condition. “It just further solidifies that my reasoning to come home was the right choice. At the end of the day, you don’t get that time back and I’m just grateful to spend these minutes with him.”

Later in the interview, Trott said that the only time she has spoken to James since her time on the show was when he reached out to find the best way to direct viewers to ALS resources.

“Other than that, he’s probably engaged by now so I’m really just respecting that relationship and moving forward,” Trott said. “Enough time has passed, filming feels like it was so long ago. I’ve had this time to just be with family and focus on myself.”

Either Trott has an incredible poker face, or her time on this season of The Bachelor is over for good.

2 Bachelor Contestants Apologized for Trott Confrontation

Just before Trott left the show, things got heated between her and the rest of the contestants. Trott came to say sorry to the group after interrupting a group date uninvited and isolating herself in her room, but the women weren’t so accepting of her apology.

After the episode aired, two women — Kit Keenan and MJ Snyder — posted apologies on their Instagram stories for their role in the confrontation.

“I believe what unfolded last night was an outcome of a lack of communication,” Keenan wrote. “I had no idea what was going on with Sarah’s family or in her personal life. Rather than hearing her out, I spoke quickly out of frustration and that was unacceptable.

“I know that the time for compassion was in the moment and not in hindsight, but I want to apologize to Sarah & anyone whose feelings were hurt by my words.”

Snyder’s apology was similar.

“In response to the episode last night: The events that occurred were the result of a lack of communication,” Snyder wrote. “I was completely unaware of Sarah’s family matters. When Sarah approached me to talk privately, rather than accepting her invitation I walked away in frustration — That was a mistake.

“We are all human and sometimes we act out of emotion rather than reason. I want to apologize to Sarah and anyone whose feelings were hurt by my words or actions.”

