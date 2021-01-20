Did Sarah Trott Shade ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson on Instagram After ‘Bachelor’ Drama?

Sarah Trott’s time on The Bachelor came to an unexpectedly early, and dramatic, end Monday night. After facing backlash from her fellow castmates for crashing a group date, coupled with separation from her father during his battle with ALS, Trott chose to self-eliminate.

In her first post since her exit, Trott wrote, “Real queens fix each other’s crowns,” seemingly in reference to “Queen” Victoria Larson.

Larson was one of her harshest critics on the show, telling Trott she would never accept an apology from her. Since her entrance on the dating competition, Larson has ruffled feathers for her “queen” persona.

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean?” Trott wrote in her caption. “To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice.”

She continued, “It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition.”

“It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always,” she added, including a warning to be mindful of the unknown struggles of others. “That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through. At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual.”

Bachelor Nation Alum Came to Her Defense

Bachelor Nation stars were quick to come to Trott’s defense when many of the contestants were unrelenting in their criticism, calling her calculated, toxic and manipulative.

Demi Burnett initially criticized Trott, tweeting, but changed her tune during the group confrontation. “This is so dumb lol get over it girls and be a bad bitch that isn’t threatened,” she wrote, adding, “These girls are really MEAN.”

This is so dumb lol get over it girls and be a bad bitch that isn't threatened #TheBachelor — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) January 19, 2021

These girls are really MEAN #TheBachelor — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) January 19, 2021

Former Bachelor Nick Viall added, “Bullying ain’t cool,” and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote “Not kewl ladies.”

Not kewl ladies — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) January 19, 2021

A former “villain” of the franchise, Olivia Caridi spoke up in defense of Trott after her new villain edit.

She called the confrontation “soooo mean” and “HARSH,” tweeting out that “What she did certainly wasn’t great but to completely isolate her like that made me sad.”

It was mean. Soooo mean. — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 19, 2021

Completely agree. It’s HARSH. What she did certainly wasn’t great but to completely isolate her like that made me sad — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) January 19, 2021

Caridi revealed she has contacted the former journalist.

Larson Also Had a Feud With Marylynn Sienna

While Larson was not alone in her harsh criticism of Trott, she was seemingly solitary in her distaste for the now eliminated Marylynn Sienna.

Larson clashed with the other women, eventually narrowing her focus on Sienna. The two were roommates at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

“Like, you said, ‘I want to pick your brain and understand you and see why you act the way you do,’ you said that,” claimed Larson. She added, “That was insulting to me.”

Sienna rebutted, “I said, ‘I would like to get to know each other so that we can better understand each other and get to know each other,’” She later said, “We have to room together, we have to live together, I’m trying to make it work.”

Larson stormed off, declaring she would rather sleep on a couch than share a room with Sienna, seemingly taking her belongings and leaving. However, an unaired clip showed Larson arriving at her room to find her bags already removed.

“So Marylynn threw my bags out,” Larson said in the clip that never made the final edit. In a confessional, she is seen saying, “I think Marylynn should go home.”

