Scott Disick Spotted With Bachelor Nation Villain

Scott Disick got people buzzing with a late night in Miami, Florida recently after he was spotted with a previous “The Bachelor” contestant. The former flame of Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, and Amelia Hamlin spent time with a mystery woman who was immediately recognized by “Bachelor Nation” fans. Are these just two friends hanging out, or could this be a budding romance?

A Former Franchise Villain Was Photographed With Scott

Although it has been a while since Corinne Olympios appeared on any of “The Bachelor” franchise shows, she has not been forgotten. As soon as Hollywood Life shared the initial scoop about Scott’s late night with a “mystery girl,” longtime fans of “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” realized they knew exactly who she was. Corinne initially appeared on Nick Viall’s season and she went on to do the following season of “BiP.” That season, as fans may recall, contained a lot of drama and Corinne was right in the middle of it all.

Corinne was initially deemed a show villain during Nick’s season due to her assertive nature and sometimes over-the-top flirtatious style. She didn’t earn Nick’s final rose, so she joined the 2017 season of “Bachelor in Paradise” to try her luck again. As TMZ detailed at the time, Corinne and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson ended up at the center of a legal investigation after drinks and hooking up in the pool prompted concerns about consent and possible assault. Filming was briefly suspended, but later resumed with some rule changes and without Corinne and DeMario. She has not taken part in any subsequent seasons of “The Bachelor” franchise shows, but she still pops up to share her opinions from time to time.

The Intriguing Pairing Got Tongues Wagging

According to Hollywood Life, Scott and Corinne were at Miami’s Papi Steak together and departed around 2 a.m. They left the restaurant and got into the same car, with Scott in the front passenger seat and Corinne in the back. He seemed to want to avoid the paparazzi as they snapped photos, shielding his face, and the two reality television stars kept just enough distance from one another to leave people guessing about their status.

It did not take long for “The Bachelor” fans on Reddit to catch up to this curious pairing as well. “Big for Corinne if true,” quipped one poster, as another pointed out she lives in Miami. However, some people felt it was jumping the gun to presume this was romantic at all.

Scott is currently dating Rebecca Donaldson, E! News detailed, and the two have been in Miami together in recent days. The two first went public as a couple in April, and an insider told E! News “He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca.” The source added, “He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend.”

What does that mean for this late-night outing involving Scott and Corinne? One Reddit reader noted, “I don’t think this is romance unless he is publicly two timing his existing partner while on vacation with her which I wouldn’t put past him tbh.” Another Reddit poster admitted, “Ok I’m shipping it, this would be a hilarious combo,” and people will be curious to see what, if anything, further develops between this “Bachelor” villain and Kardashian ex.