Sean & Catherine Lowe Let Fans See Behind Closed Doors

In July 2022, beloved “Bachelor” couple, Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe packed up their stuff and their three children and moved to a new home. The family seems to be enjoying their new digs based on numerous Instagram posts like this one. However, they needed a little extra help getting their pantry up to snuff.

The Lowes Changed Things Up

On September 6, People magazine interviewed home renovator, Annie Schmidt, and got the inside scoop on the pair’s new pantry makeover, as well as what the Lowes are like in person. According to People, “Annie Schmidt of Schmidt Organization Systems is the professional organizer responsible for turning ‘The Bachelor’ couple’s space into an organized food haven.”

The Lowes, who Schmidt described as “super easy-going,” wanted a “clean and modern” look for their pantry with a few “boho touches.” The designer also told People that the Lowes “left it to us to brainstorm and create the perfect pantry for their family. Catherine asked for a lunchbox and water bottle area (in floor baskets), and we made sure to include lots of snacks on the bottom shelves for easy access for their three adorable kids!”

Schmidt came through with the Lowe’s requests. As People describes, “Wicker baskets nestled next to clear baking jars help unify the space by showcasing both neutral and statement pieces. Plus, the grab-and-go snacks on the lower shelves are a personal touch to make the pantry kid-friendly for Sean and Catherine’s three children.”

The Finished Product

Schmidt Organization Systems posted on Instagram on August 30, a picture of the Lowe’s renovated pantry, with the following caption: Did you see the new pantry we created for the cutest #bachelor fam ever – the Lowes?! We transformed it by decanting dry goods and creating zones for backstock, cooking, condiments and snacks! 🍜🧇🍭🍫🥯🥨 @catherinegiudici @seanloweksu.”

Viewers can swipe right to see another vantage point, and one more time to see the ‘before’ picture.

The top shelf shows an array of Fiji water, which was used in a hilarious Instagram ‘roast’ of Catherine by Sean Lowe in August. The video shows just how playful the couple still is after being married since 2014. Another Instagram video also captures their adorable dynamic.

As fans may recall, Sean was originally on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette.” Fans fell in love with him, and although they felt bad for him when he got sent home, they were thrilled when he became “The Bachelor” in season 17. Fun fact: according to an archived People article from 2012, Lowe was in the running for the lead role against Olympic swimmer Ryan Locthe.

Although Lowe was not immediately sure that Giudici was the one, the two ended up getting engaged at the end of the season. Lowe’s proposal had Bachelor Nation in tears.

Their wedding took place on January 26, 2014 on national television, and they have since welcomed a dog and three children into their family, sons Isaiah, 3, and Samuel, 5, and daughter Mia, 2. Samuel started kindergarten this year. He should have easy reach to the snacks in the pantry when he gets home.

