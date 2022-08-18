Sean & Catherine Lowe Gush Over Major Family Milestone

Sean and Catherine Lowe remain one of the most successful couples from “The Bachelor” franchise, and fans still adore them. At this point, Sean remains the only “Bachelor” lead to eventually marry his final rose recipient, and they currently live in Dallas, Texas with their three children. This week, their oldest child hit a big milestone, and both Catherine and Sean took to social media to share the scoop.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean & Catherine’s Son Started Kindergarten

On August 17, both “Bachelor” stars shared photos on Instagram of their son, Samuel, posing by the front door of their new home. Sean wrote, “First day of kindergarten for my boy! He’s got at least six years of school ahead of him so I hope he enjoys every day of it!” Samuel wore khaki shorts, a white T-shirt, and white Nike sneakers for his kindergarten debut. He smiled with a backpack slung over his shoulders as his parents snapped the photo commemorating his first day of kindergarten.

Naturally, “The Bachelor” fans gushed over the adorable snapshot. “So grown up! Watch, he’s going to be on the bachelor in 2038,” one person wrote.

“He’s adorable! Hope he has a great day! As for white shoes and shirt… very optimistic!” another supporter teased.

“He is growing up so fast and drop dead handsome!” declared someone else.

Samuel Was Surrounded by Family as He Walked to School

Catherine shared more of Samuel’s big adventure on her Instagram page. The first photo was also of Samuel standing on the stoop by the front door, but this time his backpack was sitting on the ground and he held a sign signaling it was his first day of kindergarten. The second part of Catherine’s post was a video that it appeared she took as she walked hand-in-hand with Samuel toward the school. Sean and Samuel’s little brother, Isaiah, walked just ahead of Catherine and the excited, new student.

As the family walked up to the school, they found the students had a big welcome waiting for them. Balloons and streamers were in the front grassy area of the school, and the husky school mascot was visible too. Catherine shared a sweet photo showing her hugging Samuel and another of him posing in a spot with all the first-day décor at the school. Toward the end of the array of uploads, Catherine shared a priceless snapshot. Isaiah gave Samuel a hug as kids and parents mingled inside the school.

“Auntie Shay loves him so much!! He’s going to have the best year!” wrote Samuel’s aunt, Sean’s sister, Shay Shull. When it was first announced Sean would be a contestant on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette,” Shull shared on her blog it was her husband Andrew who submitted the application for Sean.

“The Bachelor” fans had plenty to say in response to Catherine’s post.

“Eeeek, the hand-holding—he’s just the sweetest! Soak it all in, mama!” gushed one person.

“Omgg Isaiah hugging him,” another fan commented.

“I can’t handle the cuteness of it all,” someone else declared.

It appeared Sean and Catherine were all smiles as they guided their first-born child to his first official day of kindergarten, and “The Bachelor” fans loved being included in the big event.