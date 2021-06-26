Sean Lowe Has Taken a Stand Against ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Following Chris Harrison’s Exit

Sean Lowe has taken a stand against the “Bachelor” franchise, as many fans have, and is no longer watching the show following Chris Harrison’s exit.

Lowe, who appeared as the star of “The Bachelor” back in 2013, has decided to boycott the franchise, and isn’t tuning in to watch Katie Thurston find love on “The Bachelorette.” In an chat with Us Weekly, Lowe’s wife, Catherine Giudici, explained that her husband has made the decision to stop watching — but that she is still watching.

“I’m watching it. My husband is kind of boycotting it because of the Chris Harrison stuff, but I’m watching it this season to support the girls. It’s been interesting. It’s been an interesting season. It’s just the beginning. … I’m excited for Katie [Thurston],” Giudici said.

Lowe has not been overly vocal about Harrison’s exit, but he and Harrison are thought to be very good friends. Lowe and Giudici met and fell in love on “The Bachelor.” The two tied the knot in 2014, and they have three children together. Lowe and Giudici are one of the franchise’s most successful love stories.

Meanwhile, Harrison and ABC officially parted ways in early June.

Lowe Commented After Harrison Shared an Instagram Post Confirming He Was Done With the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Following Deadline’s report that Harrison would not be returning as franchise host back on June 8, 2021, he took to Instagram to say his own goodbyes.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” Harrison captioned a photo of himself standing on the “After the Final Rose” stage.

Lowe was amongst one of the members of Bachelor Nation to comment on the post, showing Harrison support.

“It will never be the same. Love you buddy,” Lowe wrote. Lowe’s comment received more than 14,000 likes.

Lowe Previously Caught Heat for not Speaking out on the Harrison Controversy

Shortly after Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV went viral, fans wondered why Lowe hadn’t spoken out. The former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor shared a post on his Instagram Story at the time, saying that he had been receiving several DMs containing messages calling him “racist” amongst other things.

“I’m on vacation with my family. Haven’t looked [at] my DMs or the news in a few days. Just got everyone to bed, opened my DMs and see so many messages calling me racist, coward, fake Christian, etc. for not speaking out on Chris Harrison’s comments,” Lowe wrote, via Reddit.

“Pretty surprising to say the least. Quick Google search and I think I’ve got the gist of it. Here’s the thing I hope you know about me if you’ve followed me for any length of time — I try my best (don’t always do a great job) to point people to Jesus. We live in such a broken ugly world, and I’m so grateful to serve a God who loves me enough to pour out his grace on me through the cross. The cross is where grace is given and where hatred, racism, and evils of all kind are defeated,” he continued.

“Hopefully you knew that about me already. But what I will do is extend grace to a man who’s apologized and promised to be better with the use of his platform. Why? Because that’s what God [commands] of me. I’m sure some will disagree with me, butI’m going to follow the example of Jesus on this one,” he concluded.

