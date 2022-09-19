Sean Lowe Stuns Fans With ‘Deleted Footage’ on Major ‘Bachelor’ Anniversary

“The Bachelor” star Sean Lowe found love during his season when it aired in 2013, and all these years later he has a wife and three children to show for it. In a recent Instagram post, he shared a video showing his first interactions with then-contestant Catherine Giudici, and he noted it was a significant anniversary of that initial meeting. He touted having “deleted footage” to share, and his fans certainly got a kick out of it.

The Couple First Met a Decade Ago

On September 15, the former “Bachelor” star shared a funny caption and video on his Instagram page. “It’s been 10 years since I met the love of my life!” he noted in the caption of his post. “Finally found that deleted footage that includes our thoughts. Very accurate,” he added. The video showed Giudici’s limousine exit on the first night of filming in 2012, along with her initial interactions with Lowe. What was different in what Lowe shared compared to when it first aired was that he added text bubbles to reveal his take on what the two both thought in those early seconds of their relationship.

Lowe’s take suggested Giudici was really nervous and told herself not to say anything stupid. He thought to himself, “Keep your eyes up. You idiot,” as they shared their first hug. In addition, she supposedly thought to herself that she wanted to “climb him like a tree.” Lowe’s next “thought” was “dat brown sugar sweet” and hers was, “I want to have his babies!” During that introduction, Giudici shimmied her shoulders and told Lowe she thought he was a hunk, and his thought bubble noted, “That shimmy was kinda hot.” When the two shared a parting hug, Lowe joked he thought to himself, “She’s weird and I dig it.”

Fans Reflected on That Long-Ago Season

“The Bachelor” fans got a kick out of Lowe’s Instagram post, and many noted they could not believe it had been 10 years since the two first met.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years, you and Catherine [are] my favorite bachelor couple,” declared one fan.

“No freaking way it has been 10 years since I watched this episode,” wrote one somewhat bewildered supporter.

“That smile! How could she not sweep you off your feet!! So sweet!!!!” added another fan.

“I knew it from the moment she was the one! You guys were my favorite to watch!” gushed someone else.

Several “Bachelor” fans suggested the show was quite different back then, signaling they thought it was more about love than recent seasons have been. Season 27, which will debut in January 2023, starts filming soon, and fans will be rooting for another lasting love story. However, Lowe remains the only “Bachelor” lead who married his final rose recipient.

“They should have just cancelled the ‘Bachelor’ franchise after your season & ended on the highest note. It will never rise to that sweetness, & authenticity again,” wrote another fan.

Lowe and Giudici got married in January 2014, noted ABC News, a year after their “Bachelor” season aired. They live in Dallas, Texas, where his extended family is based, and they are raising their children Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia together. Even though their first meeting was a decade ago, they remain a fan-favorite couple within “Bachelor Nation” and that was easy to see in the comments section of his celebratory Instagram post.