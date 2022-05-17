Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Slammed as ‘Gross’ After Son’s Birthday Party

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are generally adored throughout “Bachelor Nation,” but that might change somewhat after a recent choice they made. “The Bachelor” stars threw a huge party for their son Isaiah’s birthday, and they built the event around an animal theme. The presence of one special party guest, however, generated significant pushback the couple may not have expected.

Sean & Catherine Threw a Massive Zoo-Themed Party

Catherine shared quite a few party-related tidbits via her Instagram page as Isaiah’s party played out on May 15. The invitations promised attendees would get to enjoy pizza, ice cream, cake, and a monkey as they enjoyed “Isaiah’s Zoo.” On Instagram, Catherine explained, “Isaiah kept changing his mind about what type of animal genre theme he wanted so I just decided last minute on ‘Zoo Animals.’” She added, “After I excitedly told him about the capuchin monkey, he said, ‘but I wanted a pig.’”

Along with the explanation, Catherine shared a video clip showing a trainer with a small monkey interacting with the little boy. At another point, Catherine got a moment with the monkey herself, and “The Bachelor” couple’s oldest child, Samuel, took a turn having the animal sit on his lap. In her Instagram Stories, Catherine shared additional video clips taken by partygoers showing the monkey doing some other tricks and sitting on the laps of other young children. The kids seemed to enjoy the special party guest, and many of Catherine and Sean’s Instagram followers raved over it as well. However, criticism over the monkey’s presence emerged quite quickly too.

The Monkey Sparked Comparisons to Caila Quinn’s ‘Snakegate’

Soon after “The Bachelor” star shared the videos showing the monkey at Isaiah’s birthday party, fans gathered on Reddit to discuss it. Immediately, references to the incident involving former “The Bachelor” contestant Caila Quinn emerged and people seemed to feel similarly outraged. In April, Caila was slammed for posting a video on Instagram showing someone killing a snake that was found in her yard. Caila, who previously appeared on Ben Higgins’ season, later apologized and promised to do better.

The Reddit thread about the situation with Sean and Catherine’s party contained a significant amount of criticism over the monkey’s party attendance. “Vegan Seattle Catherine is long gone,” one poster noted. Another franchise fan pointed out, “the entire industry of using primates for entertainment is super f***** up.” The leash around the monkey’s neck seemed to escalate the distaste for many fans.

“There is no ‘humane’ way to have an animal like this at a party. Any animal that is in clothing, forced to interact with people, and expected to perform is in a very very poor welfare situation,” another person wrote. “There’s a way to appreciate and learn from animals, and this isn’t it,” that person continued. Several Reddit posters acknowledged this wasn’t on the same level as “snakegate,” but people overwhelmingly concurred bringing the monkey to entertain at the party was a bad choice. Descriptions like “gross,” “disgusting,” and “disturbing” popped up in several comments, and it seemed nobody tried to defend “The Bachelor” stars in this case. Many will be watching to see if “The Bachelor” stars comment on the backlash they received over this one.