Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Give Sneak Peek of New Home

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are on the move – again.

The beloved “Bachelor” couple, who married in a TV wedding in 2014, are parents to kids, Samuel, 5, and Isaiah, 3, and daughter Mia, 2. With such a growing family, it’s no wonder the two have moved, and they’ve also moved on to some fancy new furniture from their family brand.

Sean Lowe Shared a Video of Him & Catherine Unboxing a Sofa in Their New Living Room

In a video posted to Instagram on July 8, Sean and Catherine were seen unboxing a large, neutral-colored tufted sofa in the empty living room at their new house. Hardwood floors could be seen in the large room as they positioned the couch under a large window. In the background, an elegant chandelier could be seen in a foyer with a chandelier.

The video was set to the Gypsy Wranglers song “Moving Day.” Sean captioned the clip to note, “You better believe our new house is full of the comfiest furniture known to man,” and he tagged his company Home by Sean and Catherine Lowe. The duo’s luxury seating brand is available online at Wayfair. The line launched in 2017.

In a separate post on their brand’s official Instagram page, it was revealed that Sean and Catherine chose the Kensington couch for their new living room.

Fans reacted to the video with comments about the couch – and the house.

“You guys work really fast when you wanna get things done,” one fan wrote, to which Sean replied, “I work fast when my wife threatens me.“

“I think I’m most impressed that you’re moving furniture in flip-flops. Did that once. Never again,” another wrote, prompting Sean to respond, “Set the sofa on my big toe and immediately regretted that decision. “

Others questioned the seemingly sudden move. “New home already?” one fan asked.

“Wait u moved???? Congrats,” another wrote. “Still in Dallas??“ another asked.

Sean & Catherine Have Owned Several Homes in Dallas

Sean and Catherine did not reveal where their new house is located, but they have lived in Dallas together for years. In 2014 the newlyweds moved into a renovated home in the Vickery Place Conservation District in Dallas. At the time, Sean raved about the “move-in ready” abode.

“The people we bought it from had flipped it, so they renovated the kitchen, the bathroom, the closets, all that stuff,” the “Bachelor” star told D magazine. “That was nice for us because we had thought about buying a fixer-upper, but realized we would be living in chaos for months while projects are getting done. A move-in ready house is always nice. “

In 2016, with a new baby on board, the couple took fans on a tour of a larger, contemporary-style home they bought in Dallas.

“We saw this house [online] and the next day we visited it, and I was like, ‘I have to have this house,'” Catherine told E! News at the time. “I didn’t see one problem with it. It was turnkey. I fell in love with it. We’re very blessed with this house.”

More recently, the couple bought a house in Dallas and sold it just one month later. According to The Dallas Morning News, the couple purchased the five-bedroom house located in University Park for $5 million in April 2022 and put it on the market one month after settling.

