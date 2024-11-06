Sean Lowe Cursed After Posting Bible Verse on Instagram

Former “The Bachelor” star Sean Lowe took to Instagram to share his reaction after receiving pushback from fans.

On November 6, Lowe shared a bible verse in an Instagram Story. Just one hour later, he added a second Instagram Story indicating his shock by all of the negative reactions he had received.

Sean Lowe Noted the Hate He Received Was ‘Unreal’

Lowe’s first Instagram Story photo, shared on November 6, was captioned, “Thank you, Jesus!” He included a photo with a Bible verse highlighted in pink.

“But God shows his love for us in that,” the first part read. It continued, “While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”

Just a short while later, Lowe returned with a new Instagram Story.

He wrote, “Unreal how many people are cursing me in my [direct messages] for posting a Bible verse about man’s depravity and God’s love for us.”

Lowe continued, “A verse that resonates with me more than you know.”

He added, “That’s not political. It’s truth. If that offends you, I can’t help you.”

“I’m going to keep doing what’s most important to me- pointing people to Jesus,” Lowe concluded.

Bachelor Nation Shared Their Thoughts

Lowe’s followers couldn’t publicly comment since he posted via his Instagram Stories instead of on his grid or in a reel. Any messages he received were private.

Instead, many fans and critics of Lowe took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to discuss the posts.

Lowe’s Instagram Stories didn’t directly reference the 2024 presidential election results. However, many “The Bachelor” fans considered them connected.

“He’s a known conservative and still has fans and people are allowed to like who they like,” one Reddit user commented.

“I unfollowed him expeditiously,” another Redditor noted.

“Jesus would not endorse Trump in any way, shape, or form,” suggested someone else.

Another commenter questioned, “Is anyone shocked by this?!?”

A direct response read, “No. But disappointed all the same.”

“Very tired of people making it seem like their God endorses a political candidate like it’s a [expletive] football team,” wrote a separate Reddit user.

“No one is surprised Sean and many of these bachelor men (and women) are happy today. The ones who stayed quiet yesterday probably feel the same,” suggested another Redditor.

“I just can’t really imagine being surprised that someone in Texas who’s made their faith their entire personality would vote for Trump?? I think everyone needs to take a deep breath,” read a different Reddit user’s response.

Some Redditors suggested Lowe’s posts weren’t connected to the presidential election results at all. Others felt the timing was “enough context” to indicate it was.

“If he didn’t mean for it to come off that way, he could’ve waited a day or two. Or picked another verse. He has enough media literacy to know better,” responded one commenter.

Someone else wrote, “Can we get some more context for this? Are we just assuming it’s about the election? It looks to me like he’s thanking Jesus for dying for sinners, which is pretty standard Christian stuff,” added someone else.

“I’m with you. The verse isn’t related to elections or government or anything so I feel like assuming this is praising God for a Trump win is a stretch,” suggested another Reddit user.