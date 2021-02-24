Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Share News of Heartbreaking Loss

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are mourning the loss of their beloved family pet. On Wednesday afternoon, Lowe took to Instagram to share that his dog Ellie has died.

“Saying goodbye to a dog is just the worst. Especially when she’s the best dog in the world. Before Catherine, before my kids, before all the ‘Bachelor’ stuff, there was Ellie. My kids will never measure up to her greatness and I will let them know that daily,” Lowe joked in his Instagram caption.

“Now please enjoy this depressing carousel of pictures,” he added. The first photo was a 24-year-old Lowe holding Ellie when she was a puppy. He also shared a photo of the pup at the beach, and a few shots of her with his kids.

Giudici also posted a tribute to Ellie. She took to her Instagram story to share a sweet pic of Ellie lounging on her dog bed.

“We love you Ellie girl. Say hi to Lola for us,” Giudici wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Ellie Was a Big Part of the Lowe Household

Lowe became Ellie’s human dad 13 years ago.

Like most dogs, Ellie was a very big part of the family for the Lowes. Despite her old age, she was sure to never miss a family event, be it a birthday party or a new baby coming into the house. As you can see in the photo above, Ellie was the star of the show back in December when she turned 14. Lowe’s caption does a great job expressing just how special Ellie was to him.

If there were a few weeks that went by that Ellie didn’t show up on social media, fans would often ask Lowe and Giudici how she was doing. They would often share that Ellie was well.

Before she passed, Ellie appeared in some ads with her dad, getting the word out to other pet parents about the Furbo dog camera.

Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudici Lost Their Dog Lola in 2016

This is the second heartbreaking loss that the couple has suffered over the past few years. Back in 2016, Lowe and Giudici shared the sad news that their dog Lola had crossed over the rainbow bridge.

“Today we said goodbye to the best dog there ever was. Easily one of the toughest “grown up decisions” we’ve ever had to make. For the past couple of months I’ve been carrying her around the house and helping her use the bathroom because she had lost the ability to walk and stand due to a genetic disease. When we found out about the disease we were just hoping she would make it long enough to meet her future brother/sister. She did and we’re so thankful for that. Sucks for us now and we’re both crying like babies but we know we made the right choice for her. We’ll see you when we get there sweet Lola,” Lowe captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Giudici shared an Instagram post of her own, which you can see above. The photo featured Giudici laying down with Lola snuggled up to her.

Lola passed away just four months after Lowe and Giudici’s son Samuel was born. They would often share snaps of the pup on Instagram, and captured some really sweet moments between the dog and their first-born human baby.

